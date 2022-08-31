Franciele discovered sclerosis at 19 and seeks relief in crochet

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) appeared timidly in the life of Franciele Viana, now 32 years old, married and mother of three. At 14 years old she had mild symptoms, which she ignored until 19, when she had a strong crisis of imbalance, leakage of urine, weakness and speech disturbance. At the time, she went to a neurologist and the diagnosis of MS arrived in the young woman’s life. “I was a salesperson and I started to lose my balance, I had weakness in my hands to type and that made me see a doctor,” she recalls.

This Tuesday (30th), the National Day of Awareness on Multiple Sclerosis is celebrated, and the end of Orange August, the month in which actions are carried out to demystify the disease. MS is a neurological pathology that affects the central nervous system and has no cure. Among the symptoms, which appear progressively, are fatigue, changes in speech and vision, balance and coordination problems, limb stiffness, memory problems and emotional disorders.

“MS has different forms of presentation and symptoms vary according to the patient. Multiple sclerosis is often referred to as the “a thousand-faced disease” due to the diversity of its clinical presentation,” explains neurologist and MS specialist Omar Arambula. According to ABEM (Brazilian Association of Multiple Sclerosis), 2.8 million people in the world live with MS, which is equivalent to one in every 3 thousand inhabitants. In Brazil, there are about 35,000 living with the pathology.

Franciele had her first child at the age of 19 and her second child was born at 25. After four months of breastfeeding, she needed to wean the baby to go back to taking the drug that fought the evolution of MS. But she felt sorry for her son. She skipped treatment for months and continued breastfeeding. That’s when she had an outbreak of the disease, in which new symptoms appear or old ones come back.

“The outbreak is even difficult to explain, we don’t even understand it properly. I woke up with a stiff leg, I didn’t realize at the time that it was an outbreak, I was walking differently. I didn’t go to the doctor at that time, I realized after a week”, recalls the woman.

After the episode, Franciele’s coordination was compromised. She now walks with the help of a crutch to balance herself and the medication has changed. Since 2016, she has been going to the hospital every month to take Natalizumab to control the disease, in addition to taking daily vitamin D and magnesium chloride to help with treatment.

At 25, despite not wanting to stop working, Franciele managed to retire. “Nowadays I don’t study anymore and I stopped working. I’m retired not because I want to, but because of the condition. I wish I had studied to be a physical therapist,” she says.

According to a survey carried out by the SESI Occupational Hygiene Innovation Center with the support of Roche Farma Brasil, it points out that 40% of those diagnosed with MS do not work. To occupy her spare time, Franciele revives in crochet lines the skills she learned from her grandmother when she was nine years old, which help her to exercise her hands and improve her income at home.

Crutch that Franciele started to use at the age of 25. (Photo: Personal Archive)

“I had stopped crocheting, but as I was at home for a long time and with an empty head, I went back to crocheting. I make games for the kitchen, bathroom, I do everything, I’m a little slow, but as I make it I improve”, he guarantees.

In Rosemary’s life, now 53 years old, time is filled with doing household chores and online work. Simple activities for those who had an intense sales routine and had to stop working outside the home after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis four years ago. Today, she has trouble seeing and uses a cane for stability when getting around. In the bathroom she put bars on the stall that help not to slip.

“I started having symptoms before, I thought it was the sciatic nerve or spine, but I ignored it until in 2016 I woke up with tingling in the lower part of my waist. My daughter made an appointment with a neurologist, who passed tests, and I ignored it again. I was taking medicine. In 2018, I had an outbreak, my vision was affected and that’s when the diagnosis came,” she recalls.

Like Franciele, Rosemary also had to change the medication she uses to treat the disease. As she did not have the drug Ocrelizumab in the SUS (Unified Health System), she had to file a lawsuit to guarantee the medication that costs about R$ 70 thousand for two doses, administered every six months. This week, the woman celebrates, the favorable decision came out for the patient, who will resume treatment after a year stopped waiting for the medicine.

“SUS gives us a lot of support, but the problem comes at the time of medication because they are expensive. We need the State to provide these medicines at Casa da Saúde, I paid taxes, I worked a lot in my life and now I need the support I need”, claims Rosemary.

She is in the process of being able to retire and, in the meantime, is trying to work from home online, challenging herself to learn new technologies with the support of her family to face MS. “This illness causes you fatigue and if you don’t have people welcoming you, you feel discouraged. Often people see the face and not the problem, they think it’s lack of courage. I read and play games online for exercise. I’m lucky to have been blessed with a daughter who helps me,” she says.

Treatment

Neurologist Omar Arambula explains that the diagnosis of MS does not mean the end of life, but a change in habits. “People with multiple sclerosis can lead a life without compromises, however, it all depends on the evolution and accumulation of sequelae with a good and timely treatment”, he explains.

The doctor also emphasizes the importance that anyone diagnosed with MS, at any stage or level of the disease, approach family and friends for support. “We use this month of August to spread information about MS in the country and unite in favor of quality of life for those who have this diagnosis. We have a commitment to the entire community, as it is understood that it is necessary to increase the population’s awareness of this disease, which is still underdiagnosed, and only in this way will we achieve more agility in the diagnosis”, explains the specialist.

As Omar explains, the treatment of MS is based on five basic pillars:

1. Outbreak Treatment: which uses a drug that improves inflammation produced by diseases. Among the options we have oral or intravenous pulse therapy (with high doses of corticosteroids) or even plasmapheresis in refractory and aggressive cases.

2. Disease-modifying therapy: This is the true treatment for disease, these treatments called disease-modifying therapies are selected depending on the aggressiveness and disease activity as well as poor prognostic factors. This medication is designed to keep the immune system from attacking for longer, this prevents further outbreaks and lessens the likelihood of neurological sequelae building up.

3. Symptomatic treatment: Multiple sclerosis is not limited to preventing new occurrences, but discomfort and complications that occur, or that are very varied, must also be treated, as each complication can have a different treatment. There are treatments to control muscle contractions called spasticity, memory disorders, sensitivity disorders, fatigue, tremors, dizziness, pain, depression, anxiety, headache, sleep disorders, urinary and sexuality problems, among many others.

4. Rehabilitation: A therapeutic and rehabilitation plan for all MS patients is very important, whether in early or advanced stages. Rehabilitation can help strengthen muscles, improve balance or gait problems, improve attention, concentration or memory, reduce contractures, and develop skills to compensate for deficiencies.

5. Self-care: an important part is taking care of ourselves, exercising, quitting smoking, having a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables, having hobbies, looking out for your well-being and remembering to ask for help when you need it.