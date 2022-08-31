Freixo defends change of opinion on drug legalization

Candidate for the government of Rio said he no longer defends the legalization of the agenda because he “listened” to society

The candidate for the government of Rio de Janeiro Marcelo Freixo (PSB) said this Tuesday (30.Aug.2022) that he changed his mind and today is against the legalization of drugs after listening to society. on sabbath to The Globe, Value and CBNFreixo stated that he did not change his speech, but his opinion.

“This change is because I managed, in a year and a half, to talk to poor women, talk to mothers, talk to people who live in a place where there are drugs, guns and death. This involves the ability to listen to people and, yes, change their minds”.

The candidate spoke of gender parity in the secretariats, if elected, he promised to take care of the police and comply with the fiscal recovery regime, but without ceasing to invest in the social area.

“It wasn’t me who changed, it was Brazil that changed. What changed was not my photo, it was the photo of Brazil. We have a president of the Republic who tells journalists to shut up, who threatens institutions”, stated. “It is necessary to change the structure of the police. This is up to the governor. We cannot confuse killing with security. It is up to the governor not to allow massacres”.

According to Freixo, the “militia helps elect senators and deputies” and, therefore, it is necessary to end the mafia installed in the government of Rio for the state to grow again. Without presenting evidence, he accused the militia of training children to be informants during the election vote.

Freixo also criticized his main rivals, the current governor Cláudio Castro (PL), citing cases of corruption, such as the Ceperj scandal, and the former mayor of Niterói Rodrigo Neves (PDT), defending himself against alleged omissions in relation to violations of human rights.

The candidate also endorsed his alliance with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). “I always talk to Lula, I think it’s very important that we defeat Bolsonaro. I have a side, I don’t hide a side. I have always done politics with the truth in my eyes and I will continue to do so. We are not in first place in the research, disputing with the machine for nothing. There is a history built here.”

electoral scenario

A Datafolha survey carried out from August 16 to 18 shows that the dispute over the government of Rio de Janeiro remains tangled up between Claudio Castro and Marcelo Freixo.

Castro has 26% of the votes and Freixo has 23%. There is a technical tie at the margin of error of 3 percentage points. Next are the former mayor of Niterói Rodrigo Neves (PDT) and Eduardo Serra (PCB), both with 5%.

The survey interviewed 1,204 voters in 34 municipalities in the State of Rio de Janeiro and has a margin of error of 3 points more or less. It is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the number RJ-05939/2022, it cost R$ 176,912.00 and was paid by the Leaf Group and for Rede Globo.