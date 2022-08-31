Freixo promises a single ticket for R$7 for 3 types of transport

the gubernatorial candidate Marcelo Freixo (PSB) took a walk, this Tuesday (30/8), from Largo da Carioca to Cinelândia, in the center of the capital of Rio de Janeiro. Accompanied by the Senate candidate Alessandro Molon (PSB), Freixo talked to passersby and traders about transport and employment.

“We will greatly improve the lives of those who use public transport in Rio de Janeiro: the single ticket will be valid for 3 types of transport, instead of 2. The person will be able to use bus, train and subway, or train, van and subway, for example, paying a single ticket. And the price will drop to R$7.00, instead of R$8.50 today, because our government will pay the difference. And we will also make the inspection work, end the job hanger in the agencies that should supervise transport and take care of citizens’ rights. It is with real supervision that the government will act on SuperVia to end delays and poor service delivery. And the same goes for making the bus system, the vans and the subway work properly.“, he explained.

The candidate was outraged at the time spent by cariocas and people from Rio de Janeiro on mobility. “NoIt is not appropriate for people to take two hours to go and two to return from their homes, depending on poor quality transport. We will also invest in the recovery of the stations, in addition to lowering the price, so that people can get home earlier and thus have a better quality of life, more time to spend with their families. For this, it is necessary to have incentives, government actions. Regarding subway expansion, our priority is Line 3, which can improve the lives of those who live in Niterói and São Gonçalo. Line 2 can reach Praça XV, which makes the ferry recover and also favors users from Itaboraí, Niterói and São Gonçalo.”

Asked about the plans for jobs, Freixo said that the fundamental thing is to recover the naval industry. “This is the commitment I have with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva: we are going to recover the naval industry, go back to construction because we lost many jobs here, and this is decisive. Rio de Janeiro is still far behind, in relation to other states, in terms of job recovery. The naval industry is a way, but we know that oil itself can be better exploited through gas, generating much more employment.“