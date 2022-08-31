From American Pizzeria Poster Boy to Free Press: Gorbachev’s Years After Leaving Power | World

For years, tsars and then Soviet leaders died in office or, as in the case of Secretary General Nikita Khrushchev, spent the end of their lives in ostracism after being forced out of office.
Here’s how Gorbachev built his life after leaving the command of the USSR:
Gorbachev appeared in advertising campaigns for Western brands to raise money for his foundation.
Pizza Hut advertisement in which the former leader of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev walks in the Red Cross square before entering a branch of the network in Moscow – Photo: Reproduction / Social networks
The most notorious of these appearances was a Pizza Hut ad that showed him walking through Red Square before joining an American chain franchise.
At the end of the commercial, the pizzeria’s customers, who appear debating the legacy of Gorbachev’s reforms, end up thanking him for bringing Pizza Hut to Russia.
A 2007 campaign for luxury brand Louis Vuitton showed him looking up at the Berlin Wall from a car, with a branded bag at his side and the slogan: “A journey brings us face to face with ourselves”.
Mikhail Gorbachev and his wife, Raisa, greet Mickey and Minnie at the entrance to Tokyo Disneyland, Japan.
Gorbachev proposed a centrist platform in the 1996 presidential election, but received less than 1% of the vote.
His old rival Boris Yeltsin won the election after securing support from the oligarchs who controlled the media, despite appearing with single-digit voting intentions in the polls.
Gorbachev helped form a short-lived Social Democratic party at the turn of the millennium, but he never ran for president again.
The former president followed the example of many Western heads of state, undertaking profitable tours abroad, creating a foundation named after him and writing his memoirs.
In 1992, Gorbachev also founded the international environmental NGO Green Cross. Long after leaving power, he continued to meet with world leaders to promote ecological causes.
In 2011, the former Soviet leader celebrated his 80th birthday with a benefit gala at London’s Albert Hall, presented by Sharon Stone and Kevin Spacey, and with tribute rights from Bono and Bill Clinton.
The man who initiated the “glasnost” (opening) process was an early investor in the opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta in the 1990s.
The publication has been a platform for dissenting voices during President Vladimir Putin’s rule, and several of its members, including investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya, were murdered for their reporting.
Gorbachev continued giving interviews and commenting on global affairs until the end of his life.
Novaya Gazeta, whose editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov won the Nobel Peace Prize last year, suspended its activities in late March until Moscow’s military intervention in Ukraine ended.
Russia’s communications regulator in July demanded that the website and print edition of Novaya Gazeta be suspended.
Gorbachev’s great tragedy after his departure from power was the loss of his wife Raisa, who died of leukemia in 1999, aged 67.
Gorbachev spent his later years in a modest country house west of Moscow, where he and Raisa had lived when they moved to the capital years earlier.
He lived there with a housekeeper and a small security team, according to press profiles and documentaries, and regularly traveled to Moscow to attend events and visit his foundation.