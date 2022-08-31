Funk doc director: ‘Between Bolsonaro and Anitta, Brazil stays with her’ – 08/30/2022

A fan of MPB, filmmaker Luiz Bolognesi, 56, saw (or rather, heard) funk popping the bubble of his references through the ears of his daughters, then aged 12 and 14, in mid-2016. The beats played in the car, pumped. at birthday parties and even at the launch events of his production company’s films.

“This aroused a lot of curiosity. I thought the musicianship had an incredible quality, but I was shocked by some of the lyrics. Some I liked. Others left me horrified”, said Bolognesi in a videoconference interview last Tuesday (23). “But before you judge, that song always got me.”

At that time, research already showed that funk was already the musical style most listened to by young people in the country.

That’s when the director concluded that he should study the phenomenon further. For that, it was necessary to understand the origins of a rhythm that remodeled the old black parties in Rio de Janeiro.

Under the influence of electronic music produced in Germany by the band Kraftwerk, it became a hit in the USA by Miami Bass, arrived in Brazil through the records of the international scene and exploded in the immense sound boxes of the Furacão 2000 dances where black culture, modeled on the drums of samba and Candomblé, recognized and joined.

The filmmaker then went to the field to hear some of the main names of the beginnings such as Tony Tornado, DJ Marlboro and Cidinho.

He rounded the corner of the 1990s with Buchecha and Bonde do Tigrão and reached recent phenomena, from Valesca Popozuda to MC Carol and Ludmilla, passing through MC Bin Laden, MC Guimê and the Kondzilla gang, producer of hits and video clips that made YouTube a showcase of Brazilian funk, not only carioca, for the world.

The result is in the documentary series “Funk.doc: Popular & Forbidden”, which premieres today on HBO Max.

Director of award-winning films, such as “The Last Forest”, about the Yanomami peoples, and screenwriters of feature films such as “Bicho de Sete Cabeças”, Bolognesi says he arrived at funk through subjective paths, motivated by the interest of his daughters, as well as objective. . As an anthropologist, he says he sought to understand the protagonists of funk not based on their values, but based on the way in which the “other” sees the world.

For this, it was also necessary to get rid of prejudices that had to be exposed and contested in the first interviews.

“Funk is a complex phenomenon that interested me very objectively because of the desire to understand the culture of Brazil. My intellectual friends would say: ‘why are you going to do a series about funk? This sexist and misogynist music?’ I consider this a prejudice after I got close to the funk people. It wasn’t me who stripped myself of prejudices.

In fact, those who watch the series do not notice the director’s voice, which never appears. It is the artists, producers and scholars of the phenomenon who have the free space to speak.

“I arrived at MC Guimê and asked why flaunt wealth in a poor country like Brazil. I heard wonderful answers. He told me his story, he remembered when he didn’t even have money to buy Havaianas flip-flops”, he recalls.

“Consumer goods have always been rubbed in the face of the popular classes. Ostentation is a response to this humiliation” Luiz Bolognesi

“In the same way, when talking about machismo, I decided to listen to women (there is a chapter dedicated only to the female voices of funk) and they showed how they use music to say very strong things against machismo and racism”, he explains.

“Funk has some horrifying lyrics, but this is in the world. Brazil is sexist, the world is sexist. And racist. This is reflected in funk. But to say that funk is that is ignorance. In funk, the voice of resistance wins breadth and extraordinary strength.”

Proof of this, according to the filmmaker, is that funk inverts a historical logic in Brazil, according to which it is the elite who determine what the popular classes should consume.

“Today, the broken is what is saying what is consumed in Brazil. And the elite is consuming it, as it was in the samba era. They are saying all the time: ‘we dictate the culture of the country.’ what are their values, what clothes they wear, how they put on their hats or cut their eyebrows. And that song will play at the judge’s daughter’s 15th birthday party”.

The series starts at the moment when a set of books dedicated to funk also begins to gain the publishing market. An example is the work “The funk on the beat – Baile, rua e parliament” (Edições Sesc), by Danilo Cymrot.

Bolognesi attributes this growing interest to the need to understand how funk became the most consumed music by Brazilian youth. “This arouses interest in all areas.”

The main one, he says, is economic. “Everything that shines economically becomes revered and studied. And funk is shining economically. It’s a very important industry because it distributes income. A lot of money is going to the favela through artists, DJs, parties, music videos. .”

Another explanation, according to him, is the context of repression against black culture and popular movements embodied by the current government.

The director recalls that, in the 1970s, there was a fearful prophecy according to which one day the favela would come down the hill and present itself to Brazil.

“That happened, but not with the razor. The hill went down with the music and conquered the country. A lot is changing for the better through funk. It is a culture that very clearly confronts some extremely repressive maxims. Funk in the periphery is a voice libertarian, accepting of others, trans people, of all religions. Funk is polyphonic. Artists appropriate new technologies to make their music and face conservative, racist, reactionary and intolerant narratives.”

Anitta, funk, agribusiness and the sertanejo

Bolognese says he observes a certain intolerance of the so-called “agro and sertanejo universe” to the culture produced by the periphery. Repression occurs due to a difference in worldviews.

“Agriculture is an economy of income concentration. It generates wealth for Brazil, it has a lot of influence on GDP and that is indisputable. But income is not distributed. It is a sector that employs very few people on farms. of tax incentives”, he criticizes.

“It’s a joke for someone to want to talk about the Rouanet Law with the amount of tax waiver, including the financial system, for the agriculturist. income concentration in the foreground. It has a very clear ideological clash.”

He points out, however, that funk had the acumen to dribble this clash.

“Funk has infiltrated the country’s beat. And it’s everywhere. It’s in forró, sertanejo, brega, gospel. Funk has the power to take its opposite and conquer, seduce. It’s a skill”, he says. the director, who compares the ability of peripheral populations to turn the tide without clashing with capoeira.

“Sertanejo music producers are looking for funk music producers all the time. DJs are asking for beats. There are videos of country people inviting funkeiros to play with them and vice versa. That is, you can resist the fight without the bestial confrontation , without the confrontation of weapons.”

“Funk infiltrates and makes the revolution from the inside out. Marília Mendonça herself was having this dialogue with the funk girls and said ‘I’m also a feminist’. Funk and sertanejo are on a path and they meet as a voice and culture”, concludes

The biggest reference in funk today, singer Anitta was recently involved in a series of attacks produced by country singers identified with Jair Bolsonaro.

For Bolognesi, groups that try to create a dichotomy between funk and sertanejo only seek to “organize their narratives”. “But that doesn’t work. In the musical universe, there is no such clash. On the contrary. Funk has already conquered the agro. Between Bolsonaro and Anitta, Brazil stays with Anitta”.

MC Catra

Anyone watching the series will see one of the last appearances of MC Catra, a singer-songwriter who died in September 2018. “It was a wonderful encounter,” says Bolognesi.

“MC Catra was already sick and could only receive us because he had an improvement in the hospital. […] He received us and those who watch can see the potency, strength, humor and love he had for funk. MC Catra was one of the voices that stripped me of prejudice.”

During the meeting, in a scene that ended up unedited in the series, the filmmaker asked if the interviewee did not consider a scene in which he swiped a credit card on the women’s buttocks during a presentation misogynistic.

“He started looking at me crookedly, like ‘what is this white guy talking about?’ I thought he was going to kick my ass. But he said that performance was a way of showing the strength of a woman. And that when you put the card in a woman’s buttocks, no one can take it out. And he replied: ‘you are prejudiced’. .”

After the interview, Bolognesi said that they fell in love with each other. They began to idealize a fictional series based on the life of MC Catra. “Let’s do it soon because I don’t have much time”, said the artist.

The work would start from a series of testimonies that would be given at his home to the director, but the idea was just in the plans. Catra died shortly after the second hospitalization.

“I lost the main reason for doing this fiction series. The idea was to do the series with him. It’s the way I like to work. Unfortunately we lost a great genius and also this series.”