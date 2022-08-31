Galaxy A23 128 GB with Snapdragon Octa-core 2.4 GHz on sale – All in Technology

Samsung’s Galaxy A23 is a good option for those who want a good smartphone for little money. After all, it has a high refresh rate screen, a good chipset and a lot of storage. And today, it has a special discount coming out at R$ 1214 in 10 interest-free installments.

Speaking of specs, the Galaxy A23 features a 6.6″ FHD+ touchscreen display that supports 90 Hz refresh rate. Inside, it comes with a Snapdragon 680 chip capable of running games and apps with good fluidity. In addition, there are 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space.

Camera-wise, Samsung has added a 50MP main camera alongside two other 2MP auxiliary lenses. There’s also a dedicated 8MP selfie camera and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Furthermore, it includes more highlights like a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging and Android 12.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.6 Full HD+ LCD with 90 Hz refresh rate

6.6 Full HD+ LCD with 90 Hz refresh rate Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Internal storage: 128GB expandable up to 1TB via MicroSD card

128GB expandable up to 1TB via MicroSD card Back camera: 50 MP (Main, f/1.8) + 5 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 123°) + 2 MP (Macro, f/2.4) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4)

50 MP (Main, f/1.8) + 5 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 123°) + 2 MP (Macro, f/2.4) + 2 MP (Depth, f/2.4) Frontal camera: 8 MP (f/2.2)

8 MP (f/2.2) Drums: 5,000mAh with 25W fast charging (25W adapter sold separately)

5,000mAh with 25W fast charging (25W adapter sold separately) Operational system: Android 12 under One UI 4.1 interface

Android 12 under One UI 4.1 interface Connectivity: WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0

WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 Others: biometric reader on the side, entry P2.

With a coupon, the Galaxy A23 is a good investment for less than R$1300:

Discount – Galaxy A23

On the payment screen, use the coupon: TWIST 10

