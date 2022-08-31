“Gamer Week” on Amazon, Xbox Series S at 21% off

Amazon is promoting “Gamer Week”, a promotional action that brings offers on games, consoles and gamer accessories. In the case of the Xbox Series S, the product is 21% off – which guarantees a savings of BRL 549.

The product runs digital games with up to 8K resolution, in addition to a rate of up to 120 frames per second – including Dolby Vision HDR technology. The console is the smallest in the lineup ever made by Microsoft, offering the Xbox Velocity architecture and a custom SSD with built-in software.

The Xbox Series S on offer does not play physical discs, being developed exclusively for digital games, through Xbox Game Pass – subscription sold separately. The platform offers thousands of titles from all four generations of Xbox, including Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox titles.

The video game is accompanied by a modernized wireless controller, with the aim of offering greater comfort during the game. According to Xbox, the controller comes with a textured trigger, in addition to the ability to share content more easily.

In the offer, the price of the Xbox console dropped from BRL 2,649 to BRL 2,100 – which can be paid in up to 10 interest-free installments.

Offer continues until next Friday night (2) or while stocks last.

As it is a promotional action, the price informed here may change, depending on the amount of items in stock or units reserved for this offer.

