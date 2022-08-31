Gas stations in Feira de Santana begin to run out of gas; understand

Covered pump | Photo: Ed Santos/Acorda Cidade

After the alert from the Trade Union of Fuels, Alternative Energies and Convenience Stores of the State of Bahia (Sindicombustíveis Bahia), that there could be a shortage of fuel at stations in the state of Bahia, Feira de Santana is already beginning to be affected by the problem.

Since last night (30), a gas station located on Avenida Noide Cerqueira has not been supplying gasoline, only diesel and ethanol.

To Acorda Cidade, the gas station attendants informed that they are waiting for the supply, but without forecast.

According to the union, the problem started last week. According to the entity’s executive secretary, Marcelo Travassos, there is a restriction on the volume of fuel sent to establishments.

Covered pump | Photo: Ed Santos/Acorda Cidade

The Trade Union of Fuel, Alternative Energies and Convenience Stores of the State of Bahia (Sindicombustíveis Bahia), which represents gas station owners, reports problems in the supply of gasoline and diesel. “Bahia’s gas stations have been having trouble receiving products from fuel distributors since last week,” says union president Walter Tannus Freitas.

According to Walter Tannus, fuel resellers from all regions of the state have reported restrictions on the supply of gasoline and diesel by distributors and there are already reports of lack of products in some points of sale.

“We have been receiving complaints for a week about the difficulty of supply by the distributors and we do not have any information about the reasons for this restriction in selling the products to the gas stations”, says Walter Tannus.

(Communications department of Sindicocombustíveis Bahia)

With information from reporter Ed Santos from Acorda Cidade

