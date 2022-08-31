Gasoline is more interesting than ethanol in more than 23 states

President Jair Bolsonaro has already said that Brazil will soon have one of the cheapest gasoline in the world. Know more.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How to anticipate the limit increase on the Nubank card?

The average price of gasoline reached its lowest level since February last year, reaching R$ 5.25 a liter. In fact, President Jair Bolsonaro has already said that Brazil will soon have one of the cheapest gasoline in the world.

In view of the reduction, it has been more advantageous to supply with gasoline than with ethanol in more than 23 Brazilian states and the Federal District. However, the price of ethanol is not a problem in Mato Grosso, a state where it is worth filling the tank with this type of fuel. Check out, below, where gasoline is more interesting.

Ethanol is more advantageous when its price is less than 70% of the value of gasoline

First of all, it is important to point out that the calculations take into account a price survey released by the National Agency of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) last Friday (26).

Ethanol is advantageous when its price is less than 70% of the value of gasoline. To calculate the difference, simply divide the consumption of the vegetable fuel by the performance of the petroleum derivative. If the final value exceeds 0.70%, the ideal is to opt for gasoline.

state Difference between ethanol and gasoline prices Which fuel is more advantageous Acre 85.99% Gasoline alagoas 89.16% Gasoline amapá Unable to collect state data Undefined amazon 83.94% Gasoline Bahia 83.76% Gasoline Ceará 91.93% Gasoline Federal District 83.70% Gasoline Holy Spirit 85.66% Gasoline Goiás 72.11% Gasoline maranhão 93.40% Gasoline Mato Grosso 66.60% Ethanol Mato Grosso do Sul 79.68% Gasoline Minas Gerais 73.90% Gasoline For 95.34% Gasoline Paraíba 85.10% Gasoline Paraná 77.01% Gasoline Pernambuco 90.04% Gasoline Piauí 83.46% Gasoline Rio de Janeiro 83.82% Gasoline large northern river 91.90% Gasoline Rio Grande do Sul 100.59% Gasoline Rondônia 97.36% Gasoline Roraima 94.40% Gasoline Santa Catarina 91.70% Gasoline Sao Paulo 70.96% No difference in gasoline and ethanol prices Sergipe 94.96% Gasoline Tocantins 87.43% Gasoline

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

How to increase the card limit with the C6 Bank credit CD?

Image: CHAI UM-IM / Shutterstock.com