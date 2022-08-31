Gasoline is more interesting than ethanol in more than 23 states

Gasoline is more interesting than ethanol in more than 23 states

President Jair Bolsonaro has already said that Brazil will soon have one of the cheapest gasoline in the world. Know more.

Image: CHAI A-IM / shutterstock.com

The average price of gasoline reached its lowest level since February last year, reaching R$ 5.25 a liter. In fact, President Jair Bolsonaro has already said that Brazil will soon have one of the cheapest gasoline in the world.

In view of the reduction, it has been more advantageous to supply with gasoline than with ethanol in more than 23 Brazilian states and the Federal District. However, the price of ethanol is not a problem in Mato Grosso, a state where it is worth filling the tank with this type of fuel. Check out, below, where gasoline is more interesting.

Ethanol is more advantageous when its price is less than 70% of the value of gasoline

First of all, it is important to point out that the calculations take into account a price survey released by the National Agency of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) last Friday (26).

Ethanol is advantageous when its price is less than 70% of the value of gasoline. To calculate the difference, simply divide the consumption of the vegetable fuel by the performance of the petroleum derivative. If the final value exceeds 0.70%, the ideal is to opt for gasoline.

stateDifference between ethanol and gasoline pricesWhich fuel is more advantageous
Acre85.99%Gasoline
alagoas89.16%Gasoline
amapáUnable to collect state dataUndefined
amazon83.94%Gasoline
Bahia83.76%Gasoline
Ceará91.93%Gasoline
Federal District83.70%Gasoline
Holy Spirit85.66%Gasoline
Goiás72.11%Gasoline
maranhão93.40%Gasoline
Mato Grosso66.60%Ethanol
Mato Grosso do Sul79.68%Gasoline
Minas Gerais73.90%Gasoline
For95.34%Gasoline
Paraíba85.10%Gasoline
Paraná77.01%Gasoline
Pernambuco90.04%Gasoline
Piauí83.46%Gasoline
Rio de Janeiro83.82%Gasoline
large northern river91.90%Gasoline
Rio Grande do Sul100.59%Gasoline
Rondônia97.36%Gasoline
Roraima94.40%Gasoline
Santa Catarina91.70%Gasoline
Sao Paulo70.96%No difference in gasoline and ethanol prices
Sergipe94.96%Gasoline
Tocantins87.43%Gasoline

