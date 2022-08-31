Gasoline is more interesting than ethanol in more than 23 states

President Jair Bolsonaro has already said that Brazil will soon have one of the cheapest gasoline in the world. Know more.
The average price of gasoline reached its lowest level since February last year, reaching R$ 5.25 a liter. In fact, President Jair Bolsonaro has already said that Brazil will soon have one of the cheapest gasoline in the world.
In view of the reduction, it has been more advantageous to supply with gasoline than with ethanol in more than 23 Brazilian states and the Federal District. However, the price of ethanol is not a problem in Mato Grosso, a state where it is worth filling the tank with this type of fuel. Check out, below, where gasoline is more interesting.
Ethanol is more advantageous when its price is less than 70% of the value of gasoline
First of all, it is important to point out that the calculations take into account a price survey released by the National Agency of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) last Friday (26).
Ethanol is advantageous when its price is less than 70% of the value of gasoline. To calculate the difference, simply divide the consumption of the vegetable fuel by the performance of the petroleum derivative. If the final value exceeds 0.70%, the ideal is to opt for gasoline.
|state
|Difference between ethanol and gasoline prices
|Which fuel is more advantageous
|Acre
|85.99%
|Gasoline
|alagoas
|89.16%
|Gasoline
|amapá
|Unable to collect state data
|Undefined
|amazon
|83.94%
|Gasoline
|Bahia
|83.76%
|Gasoline
|Ceará
|91.93%
|Gasoline
|Federal District
|83.70%
|Gasoline
|Holy Spirit
|85.66%
|Gasoline
|Goiás
|72.11%
|Gasoline
|maranhão
|93.40%
|Gasoline
|Mato Grosso
|66.60%
|Ethanol
|Mato Grosso do Sul
|79.68%
|Gasoline
|Minas Gerais
|73.90%
|Gasoline
|For
|95.34%
|Gasoline
|Paraíba
|85.10%
|Gasoline
|Paraná
|77.01%
|Gasoline
|Pernambuco
|90.04%
|Gasoline
|Piauí
|83.46%
|Gasoline
|Rio de Janeiro
|83.82%
|Gasoline
|large northern river
|91.90%
|Gasoline
|Rio Grande do Sul
|100.59%
|Gasoline
|Rondônia
|97.36%
|Gasoline
|Roraima
|94.40%
|Gasoline
|Santa Catarina
|91.70%
|Gasoline
|Sao Paulo
|70.96%
|No difference in gasoline and ethanol prices
|Sergipe
|94.96%
|Gasoline
|Tocantins
|87.43%
|Gasoline
