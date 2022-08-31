Genial/Quaest poll: difference between Lula and Bolsonaro of 12 points

Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) is 12 points ahead of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) (photo: Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP)

Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) has 44% of the voting intentions in the race for the Palácio do Planalto. Next, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears with 32%. which indicates the survey Genial/Quaest, published this Wednesday (31/8). In the last survey, on August 17, the PT had 45%, against 33% of the candidate for reelection. The difference of 12 points remained.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) is in third place with 8%. Then comes Senator Simone Tebet (MDB), with 3%. Vera Lcia (PSTU) has 1%.

Felipe D’Avila (Novo), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Roberto Jefferson (PTB), Soraya Thronicke (Unio Brasil), Leonardo Pricles (UP) and Constituent Eymael (DC) failed to score.

second shift

In the event of a second round among the poll leaders, Lula appears with 51% of voting intentions, against 37% for Bolsonaro. The PT candidate “inherits” 48% of voters from Ciro, 32% from Tebet and 26% from other candidates.

The current president has 20% of supporters of the pedetista, 16% of the senator and 45% of the others.

Search

This is the first Genial/Quest poll after the candidates’ interview in Jornal Nacional, TV Globo, the beginning of free electoral propaganda and the debate with the presidential candidates held in the studios of TV Bandeirantes.

The study heard 2,000 people over 16 years old between August 25th and 28th in all Brazilian states. The margin of error is 2%, up or down, and has a confidence level of 95%. The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court under the number BR-01167/2022.