German consul accused of killing husband threatens witness by messages: ‘I’m safe, not you’ | Rio de Janeiro

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on German consul accused of killing husband threatens witness by messages: ‘I’m safe, not you’ | Rio de Janeiro 1 Views


German diplomat Uwe Herbert Hahn accused of killing husbandreproduction

Published 08/30/2022 16:46

Rio – After having his prison relaxed and being able to return to Germany, the consul Uwe Herbert Hahn, who is responsible for triple qualified murder against her Belgian husband, Walter Henri Maximilien Biot, threatened one of the witnesses in the case this Tuesday morning (30). The victim, a man who was a friend of the couple in Brazil, sought out the 14th DP (Leblon) in the early afternoon to report that the German tried to blackmail him through messages, with the intention of getting him to withdraw his statement. Uwe also said he was safe, unlike the witness, in a threatening tone.

In the images, recorded in the police report, the diplomat starts the conversation by writing: “I’m safe. Not you. And you know the police, they’ll love the truth about you. The delegate will publish everything, even without evidence.”

The witness then counters the threat: “I don’t need to be safe, or flee the country, unlike you. You are a murderer and you killed my friend and you will pay for it.” He continues: “You are wanted by Interpol, yesterday sentenced to return to prison, I don’t sell any drugs, unlike you, and if you killed your husband and you know it. And I didn’t take money from your husband that you love so much and that you left here. It was Walter who always helped me and who hid from you, who was submissive to you, who was terrified of you”.

Justice has already included Uwe’s name on Interpol’s wanted list.

See pictures of the conversation:

photo gallery

Exchange of messages between German consul Uwe Herbert Hahn and a witness in the case in which he is investigated - Reproduction / Civil Police
Exchange of messages between German consul Uwe Herbert Hahn and a witness in the case in which he is investigated - Reproduction / Civil Police

remember the case

Belgian Walter Henri died on August 5 at the couple’s apartment in Ipanema, in the South Zone of Rio. The expertise carried out on the victim’s body pointed to at least 30 injuries on the Belgian’s body and the cause of death was head trauma to the back of the neck. The document also pointed to abrasions and bruises in the anal region, face, arms and knees. A large injury, between the belly and the chest would also indicate that there was a step, indicating that the victim could have been immobilized. Diplomat Uwe, the main suspect in the crime, denies the accusations. He says that the husband suffered a sudden illness, dying after collapsing on his face, hitting his face on the floor.

The diplomat was arrested the day after the crime, but was released and left the country for Frankfurt, his birthplace, this Sunday (28). Uwe’s arrest was relaxed by the judge Rosa Helena Penna Macedo Guita, of the 2nd Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio, as she considered that there was a delay in the complaint by the Public Ministry (MP) against the consul.

This Monday (29), the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ), through the 1st Prosecutor’s Office with the IV Jury Court of the Capital, denounced the diplomat for the crime of qualified homicide against his spouse Walter Henri Maximilien Biot . In addition to the complaint, the prosecution also requested preventive detention, reaffirming that there was no loss of procedural deadline for filing the complaint.

According to the complaint, “the crime was committed using a cruel means: severe beating to which the victim was subjected, causing intense and unnecessary suffering. reduced by drinking alcohol and taking anxiety medication.”

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Itapemirim and Cachoeiro have three confirmed cases of monkeypox

Photo: Freepik Cachoeiro de Itapemirim has two confirmed cases of monkeypox. In the south of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved