Giant hole in Chile: everything we know about the crater that keeps growing

Authorities have been trying to unravel for a month what caused its appearance; Chilean president visited the place and demanded agility in the investigations

A month ago, a hole that mysteriously appeared in the Chile intrigues the authorities and residents who are still trying to understand how it came about. Recent information about the continuity of its growth has sparked a warning about the possibility of a collapse in the region. Initially, the crater was 25 meters in diameter. Today, it is estimated that it is 50 meters long and its distance to the bottom is 200 meters. “Considering that the aforementioned scenario represents a threat to people’s lives and physical integrity, access to the zone has been restricted until technical studies justify it,” the emergency office said on its website. Chilean authorities have established a security perimeter as the area is at high risk of further cracking or sinking near the Alcaparrosa mine, about 665 km north of Santiago, the Disaster Risk Management Committee for the Atacama region said. This Tuesday, 30, the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, visited the place and demanded investigations. “The hole is the tip of the iceberg in a series of problems affecting Tierra Amarilla,” he said. “This is a development model that has not been beneficial to the community and that must change,” he added. So far, little is known about the mysterious hole, but there are questions that can be answered.

Everything we know about the mysterious hole

Located in Tierra Amarilla, in the Atacama Desert, the crater is 665 km north of Santiago. Its depth is so great that the last time its size was disclosed, it was possible to place inside six statues, facing each other, of Christ the Redeemer, or France’s Arc de Triomphe, or Seattle’s Space Needle. The place where the hole appeared is a region where copper mines are located and operated by the Canadian company Lundin Mining, which owns 80% of the property, and by the Japanese Sumitomo Metal Mining and Sumitomo Corp, which controls the rest. Its appearance is a mystery and specialists work in the region to discover its origin, however, it has already been reported that there is nothing inside, however, it was possible to see water at the bottom. There are some hypotheses that circulate about its appearance. For the mayor of the region, Cristobal Zúñiga, in an interview with the local media, it is a consequence of the extractive activities that take place in the region.

geologists heard by BBC News also work with this theory, pointing out that human greed has a strong influence on the appearance of this hole. According to Cristóbal Muñoz, director of the informative NGO Red Geocientífica de Chile, the Candelaria mining company, which explores a copper deposit in Tierra Amarilla, “had a forecast of extracting 38,000 tons of ore, but extracted about 138,000 tons ”. The experts heard by BBC News also work with the possibility that it is related to natural events, such as the heavy rains that hit the region in July. According to Chilean geophysicist Cristian Farías, director of civil construction and geology at the Catholic University of Temuco, Chile, “when a lot of rainwater falls on soils with a high content of gypsum, the water percolates through and corrodes the entire lower part for several days, which takes sustainability away from the upper part and ends up generating collapse”. He adds that overexploitation of minerals may have destabilized the soil, diverting groundwater from its natural course and emptying aquifers, creating spaces that favor the ground to sag and fall under its own weight. Despite the mysteries, both the government and the Lundin company say that no danger has been detected, however, operations at the mine are suspended and the area is closed.