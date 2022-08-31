God of War Ragnarok gets new trailer and more combat details

God of War: Ragnarok is already one of the most anticipated titles of the year for the PS5which even caused some developers to skip the release window to compete with the new chapter in the Kratos. And in an interview with Eric Williams, game director, to Game Informer, more details about the fight were revealed, in addition to the title getting a new trailer with gameplay snippets! Check it out below:

In Ragnarok, the development team emphasized the importance of a greater variety of enemies and brought more elements to combat. Now the Leviathan Ax and the Blades of Chaos can be “infused” with fire and ice, bringing “characteristic weapon moves”, such as: Frost Awaken that freezes and Whiplash that burns enemies.

Kratos will also be able to use several types of shields, some good for deflecting and some heavier (tank style) for absorbing attacks.

“This is an internal philosophy that we have had from the past. Kratos plays with his food. We try to create systems for you to want to get involved. And when we looked at the combat in the last game, we thought we could take it even further, we can find new toys and ways to play with enemies and strategies,” said Mihir Sheth, head of combat design for GoW.

So, what did you think of the new trailer and the new information about God of War: Ragnarok?