GOG offers free game to PC gamers

Credit: GOG / Disclosure

Fans of HP Lovecraft have plenty of story-inspired games to choose from, and will be delighted to hear that GOG is holding a giveaway on Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, where PC users can get a copy for free.

The offer, which is for a limited time only, provides Lovecraft’s Untold Stories for Windows versions 7-11 and Mac OS X.

GOG claims that players won’t need any kind of activation, and Lovecraft’s Stories Untold can be played offline as well.

You will need to log in to the GOG website to claim the game, but this will also give you access to the aforementioned 24/7 support.

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories

Like many other games based on HP Lovecraft’s stories, Lovecraft’s Untold Stories offers a host of different characters who can investigate randomly generated levels, solving puzzles and battling horrors along the way.

Each character comes with a storyline, and their investigation and combat styles are unique. Players can choose between detective, thief, professor, witch and ghoul as they try to delay inevitable submission to the Great Old Ones.

There’s a lot to discover in terms of information about the Mythos, the only way to avoid the madness.

There are many items and weapons that can be found throughout the levels which, as stated above, will generate differently to allow for distinct, non-repeating gameplay.

The Old Gods

Naturally, there are levels that will bring players face-to-face with the Great Old Ones – Cthulhu, Shub-Niggurath, and Azathoth, to name a few.

It’s up to players to acquire the knowledge necessary to defeat them, but they must tread carefully so they don’t go too deep and lose their sanity.

The game is one of many that features a link to Lovecraft’s realm of insanity and horrifying creatures. The pixelated graphics give a nostalgic feel, without detracting from the unsettling atmosphere of cult and bloody hospital battles and sneak attacks in the rain.

There seems to be a lot of gameplay with Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, which makes it a perfect purchase for the dollar amount.

It’s no surprise that the gruesome realm of nightmarish monsters and insane occurrences that Lovecraft created has been so influential in the gaming world, as it offers a deeply satisfying playstyle.

The characters understand that there is no escape, but they have to try to gain as much knowledge as possible and keep whatever bit of sanity they can so that when the time comes, they can stand up to the Great Old Ones.

The link to Lovecraft’s Untold Stories can be found here.