Gol launches exclusive ‘Harry Potter plane’; check out the photos

the airline Goalin partnership with Universal Orlando Resort, put into circulation last Monday, the 29th, a stylized plane in honor of the universe Harry Potter. The novelty has made the heads of potterheads – as fans of the young wizard saga are called.

Read more: Just a small dose of alcohol is enough to change the brain: understand

To introduce passengers to the world of the world’s most successful franchise, the company decided to customize one of the aircraft in your fleet. At first, the planned route connects Brazil to Orlando (USA).

Harry Potter’s Airplane

In addition to the exterior, which was fully adhesive-backed, the interior of the aircraft also received a visual treatment, in turn alluding to the theme park in Florida (USA), the The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The place is one of the main attractions of Universal Orlando Resort.

In addition, in the compartment where hand luggage is placed, there are photos of characters from the Harry Potter universe, such as Dumbledore and Hagrid.

Check out some images below:

According to the structural engineer at Gol, Samuel Cunha Diniz, decaling an aircraft is a process carried out in parts, so that there is an overlap between the panels. The aim is to prevent wind or water from tearing off the adhesive due to high speed in the skies.

The change was developed at Gol Aerotech’s basement, at Confins airport (MG). The first flight on the stickered plane took place last Monday, bound for Brasília-Orlando.