Government accounts register a surplus of R$ 19.3 billion in July, says National Treasury | Economy

The National Treasury Department reported this Tuesday (30) that the federal government’s accounts recorded a primary surplus of R$ 19.3 billion in July this year.

The primary surplus is recorded when government revenues exceed expenditures, excluding interest payments on the public debt. When the opposite happens, the result is a deficit.

The result for July this year was the second highest in the historical series, only losing to July 2011, when the positive balance reached R$ 21.4 billion (inflation-adjusted value). The Treasury’s historical series begins in 1997.

In July 2021, the result of the government’s accounts had been a deficit of BRL 19.52 billion, in nominal values.

According to the government, this year’s balance was driven by the record collection in July, when revenue from taxes, contributions and other revenues reached R$ 202.6 billion. Part of this record collection was driven by the rise in oil prices.

Total expenses fell in relation to July last year – part of which is explained by the lower social security expenses and the reduction in personnel expenses and charges. There is also the fact that last year the government spent BRL 20.7 billion in extraordinary expenses related to the fight against Covid in July.

Also according to the National Treasury, government accounts registered a primary surplus of R$ 73.1 billion in the accumulated period from January to July this year.

In the same period last year, there was a deficit of R$ 73.088 billion, in nominal values.

The result accumulated this year is the best since 2012, when the accounts registered a surplus of R$ 93.4 billion, in values ​​adjusted for inflation.

According to Treasury Secretary Paulo Valle, this year’s positive result is the result of the reduction in expenses related to Covid, which were still present in 2021, and the postponement from July to August of this year of the payment of R$ 25 billion in precatories ( debts recognized by the Court). He said the postponement was requested by the National Council of Justice (CNJ).

In 2022, the government is authorized to close the year with a primary deficit of up to BRL 170.5 billion. This is the fiscal target for this year, defined by the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO).

However, technicians from the Ministry of Economy believe that it will be possible to close the year with the accounts in the black – which, if confirmed, will be the first surplus for central government accounts since 2013.