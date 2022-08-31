Government should start discussions in September to ease the spending ceiling, says Treasury | Economy

The government wants to discuss with society, starting in September, a relaxation of the spending ceiling rule, which limits the growth of Union expenses to the inflation of the previous year. The information was released this Tuesday (30) by the National Treasury.

What is the spending cap

The idea is to allow the ceiling to be eased as public debt declines. The two best-placed presidential candidates in this year’s election, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), have already been advocating a change in the ceiling rule.

In March of this year, the special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago, had already informed the intention to change the fiscal framework, as reported by the g1.

Guedes wants to replace spending ceiling with public debt target

According to the Secretary of the Treasury, Paulo Valle, informed this Tuesday, the idea is to start the debate in September, when the Treasury should finalize a discussion text on the topic, which will be made public, if the electoral period allows. The debate would be held with specialists, market agents and authorities.

As for the submission of the proposal to Congress, said Valle, it is still undefined, but “it will certainly be after the elections.” The deadline for submission will be discussed with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes.

The clarifications were made by Treasury technicians during a press conference to present the result of the public accounts for July. Valle stated that the objective was to clarify news that have been published in the media.

How would the new model work?

Currently, if the government wants to spend more than the ceiling, it needs to make an extraordinary credit — admitted only for urgent and unpredictable expenses.

The undersecretary for Strategic Planning for Fiscal Policy, David Athayde, also present at the press conference, explained that a low public debt would allow adjustments to the ceiling.

“What we are proposing in general terms is to reinforce the expense rule, the ceiling rule, making it a little more flexible, if we have a debt situation that is on a more favorable, declining trajectory, or at more favorable levels. low,” he explained.

According to Athayde, with this, the government will give “perpetuity” to the spending cap rule, which has been criticized for limiting spending. The ceiling law provided for a review only in 2026.

“The debt would serve as a reference to adjust the spending rule, the one that we will pursue to achieve, over time, to make the debt reach lower levels”, added the undersecretary.