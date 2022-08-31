Grêmio’s vice president of football defines Roger Machado’s future after defeat

Immortal is going through a complicated phase, with three defeats and a draw in the last four games of Serie B

O Guild entered the field last Tuesday night, the 30th, to face the Criciúmaat Heriberto Hulse, in a duel valid for the 27th round of the Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. With that, Immortal reached the third defeat in the last four games.

Because of this, the situation of the technician Roger Machado in front of the crowd is becoming increasingly unsustainable. However, within the club, it is different. After the match, the vice president of football at Guild, Denis Abrahãotalked about the issue and was succinct.

“Yes, without a doubt (permanence of Roger Machado), we are attentive to everything that is happening, a self-criticism, a bad moment. We are not going to look for results that are not what happens on the field. We have to have the intelligence to manage moments of crisis. Moment is delicate, but luckily it’s up to us. When depending on third parties, it gets bad. As we had fat, it is going”, decreed Denis Abrahão.

“We have to immediately change, in attitude, behavior. Everything we said in the dressing room I’m bringing here. There was a conversation between everyone, I took the word, I called responsibility for myself, it’s not time with my head down, it’s joining forces and it will change from on Friday with support from the fans. There was a small mismatch, the train derailed, but we are going to put it in place”, he added about Roger Machado’s situation.

BAD PHASE

In the last four games of Serie BO Guild had three defeats and one draw. With that, it remains stationary in third place, with 44 points, and can be overtaken by the Vasco this Wednesday (31). Now the Immortal has only three points difference to the fifth place.