Gui runs away from Pat and asks to live with Alfredo in Cara e Couragem

A simple separation in love is already difficult in itself, and when it involves children, the situation is even more complex. A clear example of this is the relationship between Pat (Paolla Oliveira) and Alfred (Carmo Dalla Vecchia), who will be apprehensive after an unexpected event in the next chapters of face and couragemore precisely when Bill (Diogo Caruso) makes an escape from home and demands to live with the illustrator.

On the one hand, Alfredo will be momentarily flattered by his son’s preference, but he quickly puts his head back together and clarifies the situation for Pat, who is completely overwhelmed by anguish when she notices the boy’s disappearance. Later, the couple engages in a long conversation to define new terms of separation and try to reach a consensus so as not to let the children’s happiness evaporate completely.

Alfredo’s absence from home is still a great torment for his children. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Conversation will be difficult as they each have their new life plans, including new romances and a greater focus on professional individuality, something that got in the way during their many years of marriage.

In addition, Pat and Alfredo also call Gui to explain exactly the reason for the separation, highlighting the need to keep calm in the turbulent phase and reinforcing maturity as an important aspect in the boy’s growth, who tries to deal in an explosive way with the parents divorce.