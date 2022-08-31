Haddad has 32%, Tarcisio, 17%, Rodrigo, 10%







Photo: Poder360

The Ipec survey (formerly Ibope) released this Tuesday, 30th, commissioned by TV Globo, indicates that Fernando Haddad (PT) leads with 32% of the voting intentions in the race for the governorship of São Paulo. Candidate Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) comes in second, with 17%, and Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), next, with 10%. This is the first survey since the beginning of electoral propaganda on radio and television.

According to the survey, Haddad and Garcia oscillated positively within the margin of error, of three percentage points. Tarcísio, on the other hand, grew by five percentage points and isolated himself as second place in the voting intentions.

The survey heard 1,504 people between the 29th and 30th of August in 65 cities in São Paulo. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number SP-00761/2022.

See the scenario stimulated for the 1st round

Stimulated and single response, in %:

Fernando Haddad (PT): 32% (in the previous survey, on 8/15, it was 29%)

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 17% (12% in previous survey)

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 10% (9% in the previous survey)

Carol Vigliar (Popular Unit): 2% (2% in previous survey)

Antonio Jorge (DC): 1% (did not participate in the previous survey*)

Elvis Cezar (PDT): 1% (2% in previous poll)

Altino Júnior (PSTU): 1% (2% in the previous survey)

Vinicius Poit (New): 1% (2% in previous survey)

Gabriel Colombo (PCB): 1% (2% in previous survey)

Edson Dorta (PCO): 0% (1% in previous survey)

Blanks and Nulls: 15% (23% in the previous survey)

Didn’t know: 20% (16% in previous survey)

Check the result stimulated for the 2nd round

1st scenario – Haddad x Tarcísio; single stimulated response, in %:

Fernando Haddad (PT): 47%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 31%

Blanks and nulls: 12%

Don’t know: 10%

2nd scenario – Haddad x Rodrigo; single stimulated response, in %:

Fernando Haddad (PT): 45%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 29%

Blanks and nulls: 16%

Don’t know: 10%

3rd Scenario – Rodrigo x Tarcísio; single stimulated response, in %: