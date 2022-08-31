Haddad leads in SP with 32%; Tarcisio has 17% and Garcia, 10%

Survey heard 1,504 voters between August 29 and 30; survey is the first released since the beginning of the radio and TV electoral schedule

Research carried out by Ipec (formerly Ibope) was released on Tuesday night, 30



Search ipec (ex-Ibope) released in the early evening of this Tuesday, 30, shows the former mayor of São Paulo Fernando Haddad (PT) in the leadership of the race for the government of São Paulo with 32% of the voting intentions. The PT is followed by the former Minister of Infrastructure Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas (Republicans), which adds up to 17%. In third place appears the governor of the state, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), with 10%. This is the first survey since the beginning of electoral propaganda on radio and television. Carol Vigliar (Popular Unit) has 2%. Antonio Jorge (DC), Elvis Cezar (PDT), Altino Júnior (PSTU), Vinicius Poit (Novo) and Gabriel Colombo (PCB) have 1%; Edson Dorta (PCO) did not score. Blanks and nulls are 15%; 20% did not know how to respond. In the latest poll, released on August 15, Haddad had 29% of voting intentions. Sponsored by Bolsonaro, Gomes de Freitas had 12%. The toucan, in turn, appeared with 9%.

Ipec also tested run-off scenarios. In the duel with Tarcísio, the PT candidate has 47% of voting intentions, compared to 31% for Tarcísio. In a clash with the PSDB candidate, the former mayor of the capital has 45%, against 29% for the toucan. In the simulation between the former minister and the governor of São Paulo, the candidate for the Republicans reaches 31%, against 28% for Garcia, which indicates a scenario of a technical tie. The institute also brings the performance of candidates to Palácio dos Bandeirantes in the spontaneous survey, that is, when the voter indicates who they intend to vote for without the names of the candidates being presented. In this clipping, Haddad is cited by 14% of voters, against 11% for Tarcísio and 4% for Garcia.

The survey also brings the rejection rates of candidates. Haddad leads the voting intentions, but is also the name most rejected by the São Paulo voter. According to Ipec, 32% of respondents would not vote for PT at all. The former minister of the Bolsonaro government is rejected by 14% of São Paulo; on the other hand, 8% say they do not vote for Rodrigo Garcia at all. The survey heard 1,504 voters between Monday, 29, and this Tuesday, 30, in 65 municipalities in São Paulo. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number SP-00761/2022.