Harassment, injury, aggression, rent debt: who is the man investigated for threatening women in a gym in SP | Sao Paulo

Thiago was born and raised in Recife, Pernambuco, and is 42 years old. Entrepreneur, currently lives in São Paulo. On social media, he introduces himself as “Thiago Brennand”. Despite not having the official surname “Brennand”, he says that he is part of the traditional family of Pernambuco.

On the day of the death of businessman, engineer, collector and arts supporter Ricardo Brennand, for example, Thiago made a publication claiming to have the surname of his great-grandfather, who was Ricardo Brennand’s father, and made a long description of family relationships, concluding the posthumous tribute with “a kiss, my uncle”.

In one of the cases, Thiago was investigated in an internal investigation at the law school of Fundação Armando Álvares Penteado (Faap), in 2013. At the time, “disrespectful and aggressive behavior towards other colleagues and professors” was pointed out, according to the document. .

In March of that year, in the classroom, Thiago asked to sit near the wall to be next to the outlet with a notebook and behind another student.

Then the young woman’s hair would have touched the screen of the device. According to the record, aggressively, he would have grabbed her hair and tossed it forward.

“What do you think about cutting your hair! If not, leave him there, because I don’t want him to bother me! You are a naughty little brat”, cites the opening of the procedure.

On March 7 of that year, the young woman sat away from him, but, at a given moment, Thiago would have taken the university’s material and thrown it in another desk. During a new confusion, he would have shown photos of weapons to the class, one of them with a child, who was holding an alleged machine gun.

The members of the Faap commission would begin to hear from everyone involved on April 1, 2013.

In a note to g1the faculty stated that, in compliance with the General Data Protection Law (Law 13.709/2018), “it does not disclose information about its students and alumni”.

Thiago shirtless and on the phone in an image published on a social network

According to verified by g1the businessman told the Court in one of the approximately 20 cases in which he was cited, that he moved to Switzerland in 2013. He claimed “personal reasons, related to his personal safety” and, at the end of 2015, he returned to São Paulo.

O g1 tried to contact the businessman and his defense, but no one responded.

In 2016, a restaurant employee in the South Zone of São Paulo registered a police report and filed a lawsuit against Thiago for moral damages.

According to the victim’s report to the Justice, she was welcoming clients on August 11 when Thiago entered the place with his family, hugged her and touched her buttocks.

Then, when questioned by the employee, the man started cursing her in front of other customers. The owner of the place has been notified. A protective measure was requested, and the entry of the entrepreneur was prohibited. The case was registered at the police station as an injury.

In September 2021, there was an agreement between the parties as a “misunderstanding” in the situation, without moral damage or compensation. However, the businessman decided to pay R$10,000 to the woman “without acknowledgment of guilt”.

Photos of the son with marks on his back were taken to the police

On April 15, 2020, the mother of Thiago’s son went to the police station for crimes against children and adolescents in Pernambuco. To the police, she told that at the beginning of the year she had been sought out by the young man, who lived in Russia with his father at the time, and said that he was being “beaten” by the businessman.

When the boy and his father came to Brazil, the boy, then 14 years old, told his mother that he was being subjected to physical aggression and psychological torture. She would have sent airline tickets and the young man left the house without notifying Thiago.

To the police, the boy reported that he had lived with his father since he was 2 years old and that he had been beaten since he was 4 years old. A cell phone cable, according to the report, was called “dozinha”. When the boy “did something wrong”, the father said he would take the “dozinha” to hit his hands.

“There was a time when he hit me a lot with a drumstick. He had a band, when I least expected it, he was already hitting me with his drumstick”, he told the police.

Days later, the mother made new statements and said that the boy had talked to his father and that the person in charge had committed to changing his behavior.

Businessman Thiago Antonio Fernandes Vieira, 42 years old.

In a new situation, the son changed the version. He claimed that he had lied and that “if he hit me, it was a little, not a lot”.

About being beaten with objects, the young man denied and said that he “thought” he had been attacked “with a belt or sandals, but nothing serious”. When confronted with photos showing marks on his back, the teenager stated that “they were other things”.

In May 2022, the businessman was questioned at a specialized police station and maintained that the confusion with his son began when he prohibited the young man from dating a woman who would have been 22 years old.

As for the bruises on his son, the businessman said they were caused by the teenager himself, to convince his mother.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office manifested itself on May 29 of this year for the shelving of the case because “there are no indications of willful or negligent conduct”. The inquiry was filed in June.

The security employee of a horseback riding club in Greater São Paulo filed criminal and civil lawsuits against Thiago.

In August 2021, a police investigation was requested to investigate the possible practice of crimes of injury and threat by the businessman against the club employee.

According to the records, the partner behaved aggressively and carried an alleged weapon. On August 14, 2020, around 5 pm, the businessman allegedly tried to enter the club and offended the employee.

“The standard procedure for joining the club requires the identification of the newcomer to those responsible for the security of the place. The defendant, however, refused to do so without justifiable reason, demonstrating a considerable degree of aggression.”

“When questioned by the Applicant, a security officer, the defendant then proceeded to insult him, offending his dignity and decorum through verbal aggressions such as: ‘you shit, short paunchy, you slacker, your job is shit’”, detailed the defense of the employee.

The civil case was added to the records of the police investigation, which is in progress.

Eviction for nonpayment

In January 2013, according to an eviction action for non-payment by the 8th Civil Court of Santo Amaro, Thiago rented a property for a period of one year. According to the owner, the resident stopped paying the IPTU in March of that year and, in April, the rents. A graffiti would also have been made on the spot.

In an inspection, damages were found that would have been proved by the lessee, as well as the appropriation of mattresses and washing machines.

In the case file, the defense claimed that there was no contract and that the property was returned in April 2013.