Health insurance inflation closed 2021 at 25%, says IESS

Institute says value is more than twice Brazil’s inflation

The VCMH index (Variation of Medical Hospital Costs), also called medical inflation of health plans and insurance, recorded a high of 25% in 2021. In 2020, it closed at -1.9%.

The 2021 number was more than double Brazil’s official inflation in 2021, at 10.06%, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

According to a survey by the IESS (Instituto de Estudos de Saúde Suplementar), all medical procedures analyzed showed a positive VCMH in 2021. That is, expenses increased compared to 2020.

Here is the inflation rate per medical service:

Consultations – 16.6%;

Exams – 25.3%;

Therapy – 10.4%;

Hospitalization – 23.6%;

Other outpatient services – 34.4%.

The IESS survey considers a total of 672,600 health plan beneficiaries in December 2021. The institute considers, to calculate the rates, a period of 12 months.

For the most recent survey, which shows 25% of medical inflation, the period analyzed was from January to December 2021. Here is the full text of the study (320 KB).

The VCMH represents the percentage of change in per capita medical and hospital expenses (per beneficiary) for a group of health plan and insurance companies.

In relation to the latest IESS surveys, this was the historical series for the 12 months ended in: