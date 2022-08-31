history, numbers and top scorer against the Argentines

Flamengo will face Vélez in the Libertadores semifinals. The teams have already met a few times in South American competitions. We brought numbers and history of these clashes, and retrospect of Brazilian teams against Argentines. Check out:

25 – Number of games between teams

The teams have faced each other in just 10 matches in all of history. And the first confrontation took place in 1995.

24 – Competitions that have already faced each other

The teams have already faced each other in Libertadores, Copa Mercosul and Supercopa Libertadores.

23 – Ties between teams

In the 10 clashes, Flamengo and Vélez drew in just two games.

22 – Flamengo wins

Flamengo has the advantage in the match, with six Rubro-Negras victories.

21 – Victories for Velez

The Argentine team won two matches, out of the 10 games against Flamengo.

20 – Goals scored by Flamengo

The team from Rio scored 17 goals in the duels against Vélez, with an average of more than one goal per match.

19 – Goals scored by Vélez

Vélez scored just seven goals in the duels against Flamengo.

18 – Flamengo: Greatest invincibility

Flamengo hasn’t lost to the Argentine team in five matches. The last defeat happened in 1998.

17 – Vélez: Greatest invincibility

Vélez never managed to amend more than two consecutive victories against the Brazilian team.

16 – Flamengo: % of games that scored a goal

Rubro-Negro scored a goal in 70% of the matches against Vélez. This means that the team scored at least one goal in seven matches, out of the 10 played.

15 – Vélez: % of games scored

The Argentine team scored in 50% of the clashes against Flamengo.

14 – Classifications of Brazilian teams against Argentine teams

Brazilian teams played 73 matches against Argentine teams. In 35 of the duels, Brazil got the best and came out classified.

13 – Eliminations of Brazilian teams against Argentine teams

Brazilian teams have a small disadvantage, with 38 eliminations against Argentine teams.

12 – Flamengo classifications against Argentine teams

Flamengo had 22 clashes against Argentine teams and in 11 of them they got the best, and qualified.

11 – Eliminations of Flamengo against Argentine teams

In the 11 other duels, Flamengo was eliminated. Overall, the Brazilian team has a balanced record against the Argentines.

10 – Against whom Flamengo won the most

The Rubro-Negro team has more wins against Independiente and Estudiantes, with three wins against each.

9 – Flamengo against Argentine teams in Libertadores

In the 2019 Libertadores, Flamengo beat River Plate 2-1. In the 2021 Libertadores, Flamengo beat Defensa y Justicia 5-1, on aggregate. Against Racing in 2020, Flamengo was eliminated on penalties. And in 1991, the Brazilian team was also eliminated by Boca Juniors, 4-2 on aggregate.

8 – Flamengo against Vélez in Libertadores

In Libertadores, Flamengo faced Vélez only in the 2021 group stage, which ended with a 3-2 victory for Flamengo, and a 0-0 draw.

7 – Vélez: Biggest victory

Vélez’s biggest victory against Flamengo was just 1-0.

6 – Flamengo: Biggest victory

Flamengo’s biggest victories were by the score of 3 to 0.

5 – Most typical result in Brazil

The most common results that happened in Brazil were Flamengo’s 2-0 victories, which happened on two occasions.

4 – Most typical result in Argentina

In Argentina, the most typical result was Rubro-Negras victories by the score of 3 to 2, which also happened on two occasions.

3 – Gabigol wins against Argentine teams

Flamengo player Gabigol has Argentine teams as one of his biggest victims. Against the Argentines, Gabriel was in seven matches and won five of them.

2 – Gabigol draws against Argentine teams

In the seven matches that Gabigol was in Flamengo against Argentine teams, he drew two.

1 – Goals scored by Gabigol against Argentine teams

In total, the striker scored six goals in clashes against Argentine teams.

