Horizon Chase 2 Coming to Consoles and PC in 2023

Aquiris revealed, on Tuesday afternoon (30), that Horizon Chase 2 will arrive on consoles and PC in 2023. The Brazilian game will make its debut on Apple Arcade on September 9, but it will only be possible to enjoy it next year. on PlayStation.

The news was accompanied by a trailer, with several information about the new game in the franchise. Following the same arcade style as always and with an easy-to-understand control system, the presentation shows several locations where the races will take place in the title:

According to Aquiris designer Matheus Cunegato, Horizon Chase 2 was built based on feedback from players of the first game. The community that has established itself over the past seven years has been instrumental in implementing as many changes and improvements as possible for fans to enjoy.

Horizon Chase 2 will have 55 tracks and new modes

With the right to online multiplayer in all game modes, Horizon Chase 2 will have 55 tracks spread over five countries around the world – with a soundtrack by Barry Leitch, composer of Top Gear.

Aquiris also promises to deliver several customization tools. In this way, players will unlock new skins as they compete in new races.

Additionally, Horizon Chase 2 will have events to keep the community engaged in gameplay:

Major updates will bring new rewards, Playground mode will offer a new challenge every two days, Tournament mode challenges players to be the best in multi-race collections modified from Around the World mode. Both modes can be enjoyed alone or in groups of up to four players.

Ready to accelerate? Now just wait for a release date!