Hospitalized, Sonia Abrão receives a live message from Catia Fonseca and replies: “I told her”

Sonia Abrão receives a message from the competitor, Catia Fonseca, live during the Melhor da Tarde and responds to rival on social networks

Sonia Abram used his Instagram on Tuesday afternoon (30), to thank the affection sent by Catia Fonseca during the best of the afternoon from yesterday. Band’s contractor informed viewers that the competitor is sick and wished her well in her hospital stay.

“Let me take the opportunity and send a kiss to Sonia Abram. Yesterday I even left a message on her Instagram. She is in the hospital, for many worried people who are not seeing Sonia on the air, she had covid and then as a consequence of covid , she got bacterial pneumonia”began the presenter.

“It could have been before the covid, it could have been during the covid. She’s hospitalized and I even told her and that’s what I really believe: sometimes it’s better for us to be in the hospital, because you are medicated in the hospital. right time, it is followed up, so she can know the evolution of the treatment, because she is even in voice”concluded Catia Fonseca.

When faced with the message, Sonia Abrão not only thanked her colleague but also sent a kiss to the employees of the competing attraction, which airs at the same time as The Afternoon Is Yourscommanded by her on RedeTV!.

“Thank you, @catiafonseca, for the love! I’m here returning the kiss and sending others to you and the whole gang at @melhordatardeband”wrote the veteran in the caption of the publication, adding some kissing emojis.

UPDATE

The program The afternoon is yours updated this Monday (29) the health status of the presenter Sonia Abram. She remains away from the attraction after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Before, she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and so she left the afternoon command.

“Despite the hospitalization, it is preventive. She is fine, she could stay at home, but against the control of the arrhythmia, it is better for her to stay in the hospital to have medical control”, declared production.