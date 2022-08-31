Hours before facing Flamengo, Vélez continues to ‘make up’ the pitch for the Libertadores semifinals; see images

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on Hours before facing Flamengo, Vélez continues to ‘make up’ the pitch for the Libertadores semifinals; see images 1 Views

Flamengo visits Vélez Sarsfield this Wednesday in the semifinal of Conmebol Libertadores broadcast by ESPN on Star+

O Flamengo must face Vélez Sarsfieldthis Wednesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), with live stream on ESPN on Star+ in the semifinal of CONMEBOL Libertadoreson a lawn without ideal conditions. The Argentine club, however, continues to try “makeup” the José Amalfitani stadium field.

The channel report ESPN is on stage for the duel hours before the match. Employees of the Argentine team are working in an attempt to try to make the grass greener, disguising imperfections.

The work generates curious images. The sideline of the fieldfor example, in one of the most affected points of the lawn, appears in a shade of green because of the ink used.

The view from the side of the field also reveals several holes, in a very worn grass.

This is also clear in the comparison between the grass outside the field and the technical area, with the grass inside the four lines.

In addition to this work, Vélez also watered the lawn on Tuesday, repeated the procedure this Wednesday and will do the same again closer to the time of the match.

See the images below:

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Argentina team can help Corinthians in the ‘Fausto Vera mission’

When he hired the Argentine Fausto Vera, the board of Corinthians needed to be convinced …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved