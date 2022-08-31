How the song ‘Malandragem’, by Cássia Eller, became a political parody

Lula, Alckmin, Michelle Bolsonaro… Who are the politicians remembered in lyrics
Updated Aug 30, 2022, 10:20 PM – Posted Aug 30, 2022, 7:58 PM
Authored by cazuza and frejat, trickery became famous in the voice of Cassia Eller in the 1990s. And now, in a good-natured way, it serves as a parody on social networks to associate each of its verses with political personalities. trend that appeared in the last few days on Twitter – in which each follower complements the post with a new comment – has given new meaning and engagement to the song. Check out who is associated with each verse below – and try not to sing or laugh.
Soraya Thronicke: “I walk the streets”
Michelle Bolsonaro: “I change checks”
Ricardo Salles: “I change a floor plan”
Fernando Collor: “I drive my car”
Lula: “I take my high”
Eduardo Suplicy: “And I still have time to sing”
Corporal Daciolo: “I only ask God”
Eduardo Jorge: “A little trickery”
Carlos Bolsonaro: “Because I’m a child, and I don’t know the truth”
Michel Temer: “I am a poet and I did not learn to love”
Damares Alves: “Maybe I’m still a little girl”
Geraldo Alckmin: “Waiting for the school bus”
Dilma: “Alone”
Trudeau: “Tired with my three-quarter socks”
Daciolo: “Praying low for the corners”
Simone Tebet: “For being a bad girl”
Luiz Gastão de Orleans e Bragança: “Maybe the prince has become a bore…”
That’s why I’m on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/crIvS24zRb
— Cris Rodrigues (@crisprodrigues) August 30, 2022