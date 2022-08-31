How the song ‘Malandragem’, by Cássia Eller, became a political parody

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 3 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on How the song ‘Malandragem’, by Cássia Eller, became a political parody 2 Views

SEE People By Valmir Moratelli
News from the most influential people in the worlds of entertainment, the arts and business

Lula, Alckmin, Michelle Bolsonaro… Who are the politicians remembered in lyrics

Per Valmir Moratelli

Updated Aug 30, 2022, 10:20 PM – Posted Aug 30, 2022, 7:58 PM