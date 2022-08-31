How the World Cup influences the purchase of Brazilians

Bárbara Sacchitiello

In addition to mobilizing Brazilians to cheer for another victory for the national team, the world Cup it also usually has many effects on the economy and business. This year, when the selection competition will take place closer to the end of the year, the expectation of business movement tends to be even greater, since the event will coincide with Black Friday, a period that has already become one of the most important commercial dates. from the country.

To understand how the World Cup tends to influence the purchase intentions of Brazilians this year, Google carried out a survey that sought to map expectations regarding the event and how purchase intentions are distributed in the pre, during and after period. Cup.

One of the insights extracted from the survey is that Brazilians seem to be optimistic about the end of the year events. Among the people evaluated by the Google search, 86% said they intend to follow the World Cup. And interest in the competition is higher than it was four years ago: overall, interest in the Qatar World Cup is 47% higher than it was in 2018 for the World Cup in Russia.

“There is a certain pent-up demand for the Cup, due to the fact that it is in the second semester, that is, later than we are used to, and also because it happens in the post-pandemic moment. The Cup ends up bringing an idea of ​​life returning to its normal rhythm”, analyzes Gleidys Salvanha, director of retail business at Google Brazil.

In order to better understand the purchase intentions of Brazilians in this period – and also the categories that should have better performance at the time of the competition between the selections – Google established five different moments of consumption that, in the company’s view, represent behaviors to which the industry must pay attention.

Preparing the House

The first one, called “Preparando a Casa”, concerns mainly the sale of electronic products, which tends to happen well before the World Cup. Gleidys explains that it is natural for people to use the World Cup as a time to change their television or other electronic equipment. This type of purchase is usually preceded by price surveys, which begin in the first half of the year and continue to rise until October.

Google identified that, in this category, in addition to TV sets, there are also stereos, home appliances and small appliances, cell phones, computers and furniture.

Getting in the mood and getting ready to party

Another stage mapped by Google, and classified as “Entering the Climate”, concerns those purchases that tend to be concentrated from July to the beginning of the Cup, in November. This category includes, for example, internet plans, national team shirts and sporting goods.

Another consumption moment was classified by Google as “Getting ready for the party”, which comprises the month of the start of the World Cup (November) and usually involves items that will be used to accompany the games, such as decoration goals, Brazilian flags and clothing or accessories.

celebrating

As soon as the Cup starts, two segments tend to grow: food and beverages. The retail director at Google explains that, as Brazilians usually have the habit of getting together to watch the games with family and friends, it is common to stock the fridge with drinks, food and snacks that will be consumed during the games.

And the advertisers?

Gleidys Salvanha highlights, for advertisers, this information is important to help in planning advertising actions. “It is important to understand which categories tend to generate more or less interest so that brands can prepare. We believe that, this year, due to Black Friday, the trend is for advertisers to anticipate their commercial investments that, in previous years, were usually concentrated on the Black Friday weekend”, explains the executive.

Overall, the Google director is optimistic about the business that should be generated at the end of the year, especially given the fact that the two years of pandemic have accelerated digital behavior and online shopping. What she believes, however, is that the habit of consumers researching a lot of products and prices will prevail before, in fact, making the final click on the purchase. “As all stores are open and there is this greater digital behavior, there is a greater volume of offer, which brings a challenge. Consumers are visiting more websites and stores, looking for prices and searching Google for a lot of information before making a purchase. Our research found that 44% of people switched brands in this period. So, advertisers need to be prepared for this more attentive and more digitized consumer”, highlights Gleidys.