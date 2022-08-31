How to have an income of 1% per month: fixed or variable income? – 08/30/2022

It is not news that the basic interest rate is at a high level: the Selic is at 13.75% per year. As a result, applications that offer a yield of 1% per month are once again the investors’ dream.

Currently, this yield is possible. As the Selic is high, there is a slowdown in the economy, taking money out of circulation and making loans more expensive, which makes consumption decrease. It is an attempt by the Central Bank to contain inflation.

The good news is that the current economic scenario offers several possibilities for income and without having to take great risks. See where to invest, both in fixed and variable income. Remembering that past returns are not a guarantee of future returns, especially in variable income. The choice will depend on the profile, time horizon and degree of experience of each investor, says jadye.

Fixed income is an option with less risk

direct treasure

One of the safest investments in the Brazilian market is the public bond, because in the last case, if the government fails to meet the debt, it will print money to make the payment, which we call sovereign risk.

There are several types of Treasury Direct. There are those who pay the fee Selicwhich are the Treasure Selic or LFT, and those that pay the IPCA plus a fee, such as the IPCA+ Treasury or NTN-Bs. There are also those who pay an exact rate already predetermined, such as the Prefixed Treasury, which can be LTNs or NTN-Fs.

Today, the Treasury Selic pays more than 1% per month, as the security follows the yield of the Selic. It is an investment that is successful among investors because of its liquidity and emergency reserve, as it can be redeemed at any time and within a business day, it says Rui Manica, founding partner gives Vertua Investimentos, an office hired by the BTG.

Looking at today’s rates, the Fixed-rate Treasury for 2033 is yielding 12.10% per year, so those who invested will have this yield guaranteed until 2033, regardless of the fluctuation of the Selic rate.

Other fixed income options

In addition to the Treasury, there are more investment options with net income equal to or above 1% per month. To know if the investment yielded more than 1% per month, it is necessary to see if the annual yield was greater than 12.6825% per year, because of compound interest.

All investments were consulted on the platform Yubb, which compares available investments across different banks, brokers and platforms, on Aug.

For those who don’t like to take a lot of risk, one way is to look at fixed income assets. CDBs (Certificados de Depósito Bancário), LCI (Mortgage Letter of Credit) and LCA (Agribusiness Letter of Credit) are some of the best known investments in fixed income. Read more about CBDs here and LCI and LCA here.

Below, check out some post-fixed investment options that yield more than 1% per month.

C6 CBD bank IPCA + 8.15%: expected net profitability of 12.98% per year, redemption on 08/21/2023 with a minimum investment of R$1,000;

IPCA + 8.15%: expected net profitability of 12.98% per year, redemption on 08/21/2023 with a minimum investment of R$1,000; LCI of BTG Pactual IPCA + 7.97%: expected net profitability of 12.82% per year, redemption on 08/21/2023 with a minimum investment of R$5,000;

of Pactual IPCA + 7.97%: expected net profitability of 12.82% per year, redemption on 08/21/2023 with a minimum investment of R$5,000; LCA from ABC Personal IPCA + 5.34%: expected net profitability of 12.73% per year, redemption on 08/23/2023 with a minimum investment of R$1,000.

from ABC IPCA + 5.34%: expected net profitability of 12.73% per year, redemption on 08/23/2023 with a minimum investment of R$1,000.

Valora Absolute FIRF Long-Term Private Credit: average return above 1% am (in 2022), with a redemption period of 15 days, minimum investment of R$ 1,000 and Management fee (per year) of 0.5%

Variable income can also have a high yield, but it has more risk

Now, for those looking to invest in variable income, there are also options that today yield more than 1% per month.

It’s not because the Selic is high that equity investments become bad. You can find this return or even greater in equity asset classes. However, these investments have less predictability and more risk, says jadye Lima, economist and broker at WIT investaccredited The XP investments.

There are funds for all tastes and pockets, which invest in very different assets. The funds are not guaranteed by the Fundo Garantidor de Créditos (FGC) and are therefore more suitable for experienced investors or those with a moderate/adventurous risk profile.

In the case of the DI Fund, its formation is mostly made up of Treasury Direct bonds linked to the Selic or low-risk private bonds. The Multimarket Fund can also be composed, with investments in fixed income, shares, foreign exchange, price index and derivatives.

See below some fund options that yielded more than 1%, including fixed income, multimarket and stock funds.

Infinity Tiger Dynamic Allocation DI Fund: yield of 13.03% per year, redemption on 08/21/2023 and minimum investment of R$ 500. It is a fixed income fund, with allocation in government bonds;

Infinity Select FI RF DI Fund: yield 12.74% per year, redemption on 08/21/2023 and minimum investment of R$ 100. It is more of a fixed income fund;

Background Multimarket of BTGP AQR LB EQ FIC THE END IE : net return of 16.77% per year , redemption for 08/21/2023 and minimum investment of BRL 5,000. It is a multimarket investment fund which invests in shares of other funds abroad ;

of THE END : net return of 16.77% per year redemption for 08/21/2023 and minimum investment of BRL 5,000. It is a multimarket investment fund ; Safra Corretora’s Share Portfolio: historical net return of 20.15% per year , redemption for 08/21/2023 and minimum investment of BRL 100; is a portfolio of stocks recommended by the broker .

Stocks and real estate funds (FIIs) are examples of variable income assets that are being traded at low prices. For the risk-tolerant investor, these are excellent medium and long-term opportunities, says Jadye. See here 19 real estate funds that, in the last 12 months, paid more than the Selic, the basic interest rate, which is at 13.75%.

Will the yield remain high?

According to data from Anbima (Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities), the profitability of investments grew between July 2021 and July 2022. Like the Selic, the DI (Interbank Deposit Certificates rate), CDB and TBF (Basic Financial Rate) have close variations, they went from an average yield in 12 months of 2.45% in July 2021 to 9.32% in 12 months until July 2022.

In other words, fixed income assets that are pegged to these indices had a higher yield in the last year.

Equity assets suffered more. There are indeed investment funds, shares and FIIs that yielded more than 1% per month, but the average return was lower.

The index that presented the most variation was the Ibovespa, the stock exchange index. In the last 12 months, the Ibovespa dropped 11.18%. This is a reflection of the political and economic instability that Brazil and the world are going through, experts say. Real estate funds are measured by the IFIX index, which had a return of 7.61% in the last year.

Investors need to know where they are putting their money, as the biggest risk is losing part of their equity. Remembering that past returns are not a guarantee of future returns, especially in variable income. The choice will depend on the profile, time horizon and degree of experience of each investor, concludes Jadye.

After all, the high profitability of fixed income may be close to the end, as experts believe that, with inflation under control, the cycle of high interest rates will end in the coming months. The high rate of 13.75% may be out of date.