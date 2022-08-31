How to take care of the TV and make it last longer? expert tips

Have you ever stopped to think about how you take care of your TV? There are many people who simply wipe it with a damp cloth from time to time and only remember the device when watching.

But keeping it working at its best requires other simple steps that almost no one takes. And that’s a big problem: when the TV breaks, it’s often cheaper to buy another one than to fix it.

Even that damp cloth can be a bad idea. “Modern TVs, such as LED or OLED, have a series of layers so that the light is correctly transformed into an image. So, the monitor became very sensitive to chemical exposure”, says Marcos do Amaral, professor of electrical engineering at Mackenzie Campinas Presbyterian University.

In other words, you need to protect it from water. “And also the sun”, he adds.

Check out three more tips that tilt received from subject matter experts.

keeping an eye on the socket

The first care is where you’re going to plug it in. The most common thing is to look for any free outlet and plug the device in there. But that’s not a good idea.

“The Brazilian electrical network is very unstable. It can have interference that damages any electronic device. Tests are carried out to verify that the TV supports all oscillations, but unforeseen situations can always occur. good quality line”, explains Amaral.

In addition to reducing the level of interference, these filters usually have fuses that burn out in the event of electrical discharges (instead of burning the TV itself). They are not completely failsafe protections, but they add an extra layer of security.

If the filter is not an option, make sure the electrical part of the property is in good condition.

“It is important that a qualified engineer or technician checks that the electrical installation follows the standards. And that the distribution board has circuit breakers, SPD (Surge Protection Device), DR (Residual Circuit Breaker) and the earth terminal in perfect working order” , advises Rudolf Buhler, professor in the electrical engineering department at the FEI.

Be careful when handling

To make it easier to clean or adjust its position, we sometimes need to move the television. It seems trivial, especially since modern TVs are much lighter than older ones. But this could be a critical moment: one impact is enough to detonate the integrity of the device.

Generally, our biggest concern is with the screen, and in fact, this is the most sensitive part. Even a light object can do damage, depending on its shape or the angle of the hit. But even bumps on the sides can cause problems.

“Impacts are really harmful for TVs. They operate in a matrix way, that is, damaging the edge of a TV can damage an entire row or column of the screen. The monitor’s control electronics are very sensitive and can be considered the weak point of the system”, warns Amaral.

So be careful when moving it. And think about what objects you will put next to it. Can they fall? A trivial example is upright vacuums, which normally rest on their base, but can easily tip over.

To know if a stroke was serious, look for symptoms. “Cracks on the screen, parts where the image is not correctly formed, distorted, faded or with the wrong colors”, list Buhler.

Take it easy on cleaning

Although thin, modern TVs can still collect dust on the top. And because they have a large area of ​​​​screen, it is also common for dust, animal hair or fingerprints to appear there (those who have children at home know how common this is…)

As much as the accumulation of dust inside the TV is unlikely to cause damage, it is always good to keep the surfaces clean, as dirt or marks can influence your watching experience.

But what’s the right way to sanitize? First, the basic rule applies: electrical and electronic products cannot be exposed to water unless they are designed for it.

To remove light dirt, the simplest solution tends to be the most effective. “Use only dry flannel or microfiber cloths. Cleaning products can damage the screen. In some cases, it can have anti-reflective or anti-static treatments, for example”, recommends Buhler.

For heavy dirt, difficult to remove, then it is worth dampening the microfiber cloth or flannel. But with very little water, very lightly. Then, pass a dry fabric to finish.

Do you have any more doubts? Do not hesitate to consult the appliance manual, which usually gives exact cleaning instructions. If you obey what is indicated there, you will have no problems.

