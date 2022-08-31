‘I got burned with Netflix’, says Ney Lima after losing spot on A Fazenda

Actor and digital influencer Ney Lima exposed on social media that he was disqualified from the selection process of “A Fazenda 14”, which premieres on September 13 on Record TV.

In an interview with Central Splash Today (30), Ney stated that he changed his entire professional schedule between September and December to participate in the program, as the broadcaster’s production had taken his entry into the rural reality for granted.

I was upset because of other jobs I had, especially on Netflix. The Record TV production asked if I had a schedule available and I said it was a sure thing, 90% sure it would work out this year, that my participation was well underway.

In addition to having more than 5.5 million followers on social media, Ney Lima is a success in cinema and streaming. The artist participated in the film “Vai Que Cola 2” (2019) and plays the character Cezinha in the series “A Sogra que Te Pariu”, a project led by Rodrigo Santanna on Netflix.

The actor says that his role in the second season of the series was reduced by giving up Netflix to participate in “The Farm 14”. Ney Lima’s character will still appear in the series, but less than originally anticipated.

“I told my adviser that I had the second season of the series and that by my count the dates of the recordings would coincide with the beginning of the reality. She said that I had to choose and give up one of the two. My agent negotiated with Netflix and I only recorded external scenes”, he explains.

I gave up Netflix, which is a worldwide project, for Record TV. I got burned with Netflix. A few days passed and I was in Rio de Janeiro recording when I was informed that it would not happen [A Fazenda].

