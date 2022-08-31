“I went out the window…”; Leandro Lima, Levi from “Pantanal”, flips car during ‘Rally dos Sertões’ and reassures fans

The actor Leandro Limafamous for playing the villain Levi, in “Pantanal”, took advantage of an interview with Gshow to comment on a delicate situation. This Wednesday (31), the global revealed that he flipped the car during the Sertões International Rally. He reassured fans and exposed the situation.

Second Leandroeverything is fine. “I went out the window, we turned the car around”said the Levi’s interpreter. The actor revealed that he was not injured, as he was using all safety equipment and that it was all a scare. “I didn’t hurt at all. I wasn’t even sore”he said.

Also in the interview, Leandro Lima commented that this was the first time he participated in the Sertões International Rally as a guest and praised the experience. “If I drive my car from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro, I get knee pain and I don’t feel anything there”commented the artist about the new experience.

Finally, Leandro gave details about the test and reiterated that everything is done safely: “When the car rolls over, you can’t think about much. We did a safety training the day before and the car is very safe, you stay in a fully adjusted seat, the seat belt has four points, you wear a helmet, balaclava, flame retardant coveralls and neck protector.”