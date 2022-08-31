Ibaneis leads with 41%; Leila Barros and Paulo Octávio tie for 2nd

posted on 08/30/2022 20:53



Ipec survey was released this Tuesday (8/30) – (credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

A survey by Ipec (formerly Ibope) released this Tuesday (30/8) revealed the intention to vote for governor of the Federal District, with a large advantage over the reelection candidate Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), with 41%. Second are senator Leila Barros (PDT) and businessman Paulo Octávio (PSD), with 9% each.

The survey heard a total of 1,200 people between Saturday (27/8) and Monday (29/8). The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95%. The survey was commissioned by Rede Globoand was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number DF-03235/2022.

The scenario shown by the institute indicates that the race for the Palácio do Buriti has district deputy Leandro Grass (PV), with 7% — tied with Leila Barros (PDT) and Paulo Octávio (PSD) within the margin of error; Izalci Lucas (PSDB), 5%; Renan Arruda (PCO), 2%; Keka Bagno (PSol), 1%; Colonel Moreno (PTB), 1%; and Robson da Silva (PSTU), 1%. The survey also shows that 11% of the public interviewed does not know or did not answer who they will vote for, and 13% declared that they will vote blank/null in October.

Despite having withdrawn from the candidacy on Thursday (25/8), the former secretary of the DF and RJ, Rafael Parente (PSB), appeared as a candidate for governor in the polls, but was left with less than 1% in the voting intentions. . The same happened with journalist Lucas Salles (DC), who was left with less than 1%. Teodoro da Cruz (PCB) did not score in the survey released by the institute.

previous search

This is the second poll for governor released by Ipec. Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), previously with 38%, appeared with 41% in the institute’s voting intentions. Senator Leila Barros (PDT), previously placed third, appears in second in the published survey, with 9% — she added 1% more votes.

Grass (PV), the candidate of ex-president Lula in the DF, gained percentage points, and now adds up to 7% of the voting intentions. Candidate Keka Bagno (PSol) lost one percentage point in voting intentions, compared to the previous poll, released on August 15. Businessman Paulo Octávio (PSD) and senator Izalci Lucas (PSDB) did not add up, but did not lose points.





* Intern under the supervision of Mariana Niederauer