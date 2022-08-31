Ibovespa closes down 1.68%, on a day of global risk aversion; dollar advances 1.58%

The Ibovespa closed down 1.68% this Tuesday (30), at 110,430 points. The main index of the Brazilian stock exchange was impacted by a scenario of global risk aversion. In New York, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped 0.96%, 1.10% and 1.12%, respectively.

“The day was one of risk aversion, with data from a strong economy in the United States, from the job market, causing investors to project a Federal Reserve [Fed, o banco central americano] more aggressive in controlling inflation”, comments Rodrigo Crespi, an analyst at Guide Investimentos.

Earlier, the July JOLTs job offer brought in the creation of 11.23 million jobs, up from 10.47 million expected by consensus. In addition, consumer confidence as measured by the Conference Board read 103.2 in August, down from an expected 97.9.

“We also had harsh statements from members of the Fed and the European Central Bank (ECB), which ended up bringing down global indices”, adds Crespi.

John Williams, from the New York Fed, defended today that the American monetary institution will have to raise interest rates until the end of the year. Philip Lane, chief economist at the European institution, said that the Old Continent must go through an “economic slowdown” by advancing interest rates by 50 basis points at each meeting.

As a result, there was pressure on the yield curve, especially on the short end. You treasuries yields for two years closed up 3.1 basis points, to 3.458% – earlier, however, the security came to trade at 3.49%, the highest rate since November 2007.

The prospect of more aggressive measures to control economic growth ended up helping to bring down commodity prices, along with new news from Asia.

“We had news from China from yesterday to today, with the threat of Covid and threats of new restrictive measures that can obviously affect the Chinese economy”, comments Pedro Serra, head of research at Ativa Investimentos. “Recently there was a rise in oil, based on OPEC speeches, but new lockdowns in Asia can sour the group’s movement”.

Several of China’s largest cities imposed tougher Covid-19 restrictions today. The technology center Shenzhen (south), Chengdu, in the southwest of the country, and Dalian, in the northeast, ordered measures such as lockdowns in large districts and business closures with the aim of ending new outbreaks.

Brent crude fell 5.32% to $99.50 a barrel. A ton of iron ore at the Chinese port of Dalian was US$98.77, down 5.01%. Petrobras’ common and preferred shares (PETR3;PETR4) fell, respectively, 5.64% and 5.93%, with a negative highlight due to the weight of the Ibovespa. Vale’s common shares (VALE3) fell 2.90%.

“Market reflected internal and external issues. Today, in the domestic scenario, we had a fall in the two main stocks of the index, which are Petrobras and Vale”, explains Felipe Cima, broker at Manchester Investimentos. “We also have the hardening of the Brazilian electoral campaign, with promises generating some pressure”, he adds.

The dollar, with the fall in commodities, gained some strength against the real, closing up 1.58%, at R$ 5.112 in the purchase and at R$ 5.113 in the sale – even with the DXY, an index that measures the strength of the American currency against other currencies of developed countries, having remained stable.

The Brazilian yield curve closed higher at its short end, with DIs for 2023 gaining one basis point in their rates, going to 13.74%; Elsewhere, however, the trend was downward – contracts for 2025 saw their yields fall by five basis points to 12.08%, and those for 2027 were 11.88%, down by one point. The DIs for 2029 and 2031 lost, respectively, one and four points, at 11.98% and 12.06%.

“The Ibovespa continues to perform well in comparison with the exterior and investors, with the movement abroad, must have taken the opportunity to put a little profit in their pockets”, concludes Serra.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP strategist reveals 6 cheap stocks to buy today.

related