Ibovespa Futuro follows improvement in New York and rises in the last session of August; dollar advances

The Ibovespa futures operate higher this Wednesday (31), after the spot index fell by more than 1.6% the day before, on a day marked by global risk aversion. The move is the same as seen in the US premarket, with indices rebounding after a mixed start to the session, as investors deal with the Fed’s more aggressive tone after the central bank president’s speech in Jackson Hole last Friday. .

On Tuesday, New York Fed President John Williams said it was “evident” that the US central bank needs to raise interest rates “a lot more” by the end of the year.

With voting power in monetary decisions, Williams said interest rates will likely need to stay “a little above” the 3.5% mark.

At 9:19 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures expiring in October was up 0.56%, at 112,330 points.

In exchange, the commercial dollar extends gains from the previous session and advanced 0.63%, quoted at R$ 5.144 in the purchase and R$ 5.145 in the sale, after rising 1.58% in the previous session. Already the dollar futures for September high drop of 0.38%, to R$ 5.145.

Futures interest rates are higher for medium and long-term maturities: DIF23 (January to 2023), 0.00 pp, at 13.74%; DIF25, +0.01 pp to 12.07%; DIF27, +0.02 pp, at 11.90%; and DIF29, +0.02 pp, at 12.02%.

In the local scenario, the unemployment rate measured by the continuous PNAD continued to decline and reached 9.1% in the quarter ended in July, in line with what was expected by the market consensus.

On Wall Street, US index futures operate higher after three consecutive declines, boosted by the more restrictive tone of the members of the US Federal Reserve.

Dow Jones futures were up 0.22%, S&P futures were up 0.34% and Nasdaq was up 0.71%.

Highlighted on the agenda, the ADP showed the creation of 132,000 jobs in the private sector in August in the US, a slowdown compared to the 270,000 figure in July and below the expected 300,000 (according to the Dow Jones projection).

European markets retreat on Wednesday after higher-than-expected inflation in the euro zone. The result of the consumer price index (CPI) should reinforce the bets of a more aggressive monetary policy by the ECB.

The annual consumer inflation rate (CPI) in the region hit an all-time high of 9.1% in August, surpassing the previous record of 8.9% seen in July, still pressured by soaring energy prices. amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to preliminary data from the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat.

The August result surpassed the expectations of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journalwhich predicted rate stability at 8.9%.

The next meeting of the European Central Bank will take place on 8 September.

Asia

Asian markets mostly retreated, following Wall Street’s debacle the day before, and as investors digest China’s factory production data. China’s official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for August slightly beat expectations, hitting 49.4 but still below the 50 mark, showing contraction in activity. The Services PMI dropped to 52.6 points.

In addition, major cities in China, including Dalian and Shenzhen, also tightened Covid restrictions on Tuesday.

Iron ore is also down again, marking its third straight month of decline following activity data in China.

Analysis by Pamela Semezzato, investment analyst at Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“It failed to break the previous top at 114,400 points and continues on a move that we can still consider a correction from the last high. On the weekly chart, we can see that the bullish bars are still more relevant than the bearish ones of the last few weeks. Attention points: 108,800 and 114,500 points”.

Dollar

“It managed to exit the consolidation and tested the strongest support of R$5,070, yesterday’s formation suggests new highs if today it breaks yesterday’s high and may come to test the top of the previous consolidation at R$5,250. Still in a downtrend in the very short term, and sideways on the weekly chart.”

