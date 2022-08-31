Ifix closes session on positive field; FII MFII11 is a high-profile

The Ifix – index that brings together the most traded real estate funds on B3 – closed the session this Tuesday (30) with a rise of 0.16%, at 2,957 points. The Mérito Desenvolvimento fund (MFII11) topped the list of the highest highs in the trading session, with an increase of 2.04%. Check out the rest of today’s highlights throughout the FIIs Center.

Focused on investing in real estate receivables certificates (CRI) and in shares of other FIIs, the VBI Reits FoF (RVBI11) sees several signs of changes in the real estate fund market, points out the portfolio management report, released this Monday (30) .

“In our reading, there are several signs that we may be facing the beginning of an inversion of the pattern that has been observed since the first quarter of 2021, when CRI FIIs (certificates of real estate receivables) began to outperform the ‘brick’ funds”, the document details.

For the fund’s management, the current macroeconomic scenario – of deflation and possible end of the cycle of high interest rates – signals a recovery of the “brick” FIIs – which invest directly in real estate -, the ones that suffered the most from the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. Covid-19 and monetary tightening.

Unlike what has happened in recent years, the month of August has been a strong month for “brick” FIIs, which rose 9.6%, on average, against a slight drop of 0.4% for receivables FIIs – which invest in fixed-income securities and which, until then, were benefiting from inflation and high interest rates.

To contain the rise in prices, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank raised the basic interest rate of the economy, Selic, from 2% to 13.75% per year in the last 15 months. Although they consider the 0.68% deflation registered by the IPCA in July to be punctual, the managers of the VBI Reits FoF believe that the monetary tightening is nearing an end and will begin to have an effect.

“Thus, once inflation stabilizes at a healthier level, there should be no further increases in the basic interest rate, leaving room for the market to envisage a gradual reduction in rates in the future”, points out the VBI Reits management report. FoF

The reduction of interest, explains the text, causes fixed income investments to offer lower returns, making investments in variable income more attractive – stimulating the appreciation of real estate funds.

In addition, the VBI Reits FoF management team ponders, the receivables FIIs – whose return accompanies the variation of inflation indices and the Selic – will also feel the macroeconomic change, one more point to keep the “brick” FIIs on the radar , ends.

Biggest highs of this Tuesday (30):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) MFII11 Merit Development Hybrid 2.04 GGRC11 GGR Covepi Income Logistics 1.61 TRXF11 TRX Real Estate Others 1.5 BRCR11 BC FUND Hybrid 1.43 BPFF11 Brazil Plural Absolute Titles and Val. furniture 1.42

Biggest casualties of this Tuesday (30):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) BCRI11 CRI banestes Titles and Val. furniture -2.83 RBRL11 RBR Log Logistics -2.57 PATL11 Homeland Logistics Logistics -2.13 VINO11 Vinci Offices Corporate Slabs -1.5 BLMR11 Bluemacaw Renda+ FOF Titles and Val. furniture -1.45

Source: B3

Giro Imobiliário: Brookfield becomes the leader in office buildings in the country; IGP-M has 0.70% deflation in August

IGP-M has deflation of 0.70% in August; market expected a drop of 0.54%

The IGP-M (General Price Index – Market) registered a deflation of 0.70% and, as a result, had a strong deceleration in the accumulated in 12 months, from 10.08% in July to 8.59% in August, announced this Tuesday (30) the Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV).

The number was well below the result of July (+0.21%) and that registered in August 2021 (+0.66%), when the indicator accumulated a high of 31.12% in 12 months. The result was also better than expected by the market, which was projecting a drop of 0.54% according to the Refinitiv consensus.

The IGP-M is known as “rent inflation”, as it has historically been used as an index to readjust lease contracts. With the August deflation, the indicator now accumulates a high of 7.63% in the year.

“Fossil fuels – given the reduction in ICMS and prices at the refinery – continue to exert a significant influence on the results of the IPA and CPI, both with negative rates in August”, says André Braz, Coordinator of Price Indexes at FGV, in communicated.

“In the producer index, the drops in the prices of gasoline (from 4.47% to -8.23%) and diesel (from 12.68% to -2.97%) helped to increase the decline in the index rate. . In terms of the consumer, airline tickets (from -5.20% to -17.32%) and ethanol (from -9.41% to -9.90%) also contributed to the cooling of inflation”, says Braz.

Brookfield becomes leader in office buildings in the country

When most people were still working remotely during the pandemic, Canadian Brookfield put into practice the largest office building acquisition plan ever seen in Brazil. The company disbursed R$ 7.7 billion for the purchase of 16 buildings – 11 in São Paulo, 3 in Rio, 1 in Brasília and 1 in Barueri (SP) -, most of them still unoccupied. The move made the company the largest in the field in the country.

In May, Brookfield completed the purchase of 12 buildings from BR Properties, valued at R$5.92 billion. And in December 2021, it closed the acquisition of four buildings from Syn (formerly Cyrela Commercial Properties) for R$ 1.78 billion. In two years, the company, which has four more projects under construction, went from 279,300 m² of leasable area to 711,800 m², an expansion of 155%.

Brookfield’s real estate business leader in Brazil, Roberto Perroni, spoke with Estadão/Broadcast. The company believes that the occupancy of buildings will increase, and rents will go up from now on. The complexity is in the work of attracting tenants and charging more for the lease. “The rent for offices in São Paulo and Rio has not grown in the last ten years”, he says. “In 2012, the square meter at Marginal Pinheiros was R$120. Today, it’s around that. At Faria Lima, it was R$170 to R$180. It’s the same.”

The stagnation, according to Perroni, goes through the years of recession in the Brazilian economy, political bumps with the impeachment of Dilma and varied global problems, from the hangover of the subprime crisis in the US to the outbreak of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

The result of this scenario is that the vacancy rate currently stands at 20.9% in São Paulo, one of the highest levels ever recorded by the sector. Until the beginning of 2020 (period before the pandemic), this indicator was 15.1%, according to a survey by the consultancy Buildings.

