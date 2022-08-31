“I’ll pay you in cash”

Carlos Bolsonaro filed a lawsuit in the STF against André Janones; deputy provoked in the networks (Photo: REUTERS/Adriano Machado)

After being the target of a lawsuit by Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) in the Federal Supreme Court, André Janones (Avante-MG) used social media to provoke the son of the President of the Republic.

“Carlos Bolsonaro has just filed a lawsuit with the STF asking for 20 thousand reais for having expressed the opinion that he is a bandit militiaman and a vagabond! Carlos Bolsonaro, do it for 10 no? I pay in ‘cash’,” he wrote.

The reference made by Janones concerns a report by journalist Juliana Dal Piva, in Uol. The article shows that almost half of the property in real estate owned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his closest family members was built in the last 30 years with the use of cash.

Real estate in cash

A report from the UOL portal released this Tuesday (30) reveals that since 1990, when Bolsonaro entered politics, until today, he, brothers and children have negotiated 107 properties. Of the total, at least 51 were acquired totally or partially with the use of cash, according to a declaration by the clan members themselves.

Purchases registered at the registry offices using the payment method “in national currency”, which means “transfers in cash”, totaled R$ 13.5 million. However, this money is currently worth much more: In values ​​adjusted by the IPCA, the volume is equivalent to R$ 25.6 million.

Case against Janones

Last Monday (29), councilor Carlos Bolsonaro filed a criminal complaint with the STF against André Janones. The president’s son alleges that the deputy committed the crime of injury, calling him a “militiaman”.

The person responsible for analyzing the case will be Ricardo Lewandowski.