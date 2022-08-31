In 3 years, the number of weapons registered by hunters, collectors and shooters almost triples and reaches 1 million | Rio de Janeiro

The number of registered weapons in the hands of hunters, shooters and collectors, the so-called CACs, reached the mark of 1 million . Army data were obtained through the Access to Information Law by the Igarapé and Sou da Paz institutes, and exclusively disclosed by g1.

Data shows that the number of guns in the hands of CACs has nearly tripled since December 2018, when President Jair Bolsonaro was elected.

Since then, the collection in this category has increased by the order of 187% all over the country. the number of weapons it went from 350.6 thousand and came to 1,006,725 in july of this year.

This arsenal of 1 million weapons is, according to military records, in the hands of 673.8 thousand CACs.

CACs can purchase anything from handguns to repeating rifles. People who are registered shooters, for example, have the right to own up to 60 weapons, 30 of which are restricted use, such as rifles. Hunters can have up to 15 weapons with high firepower. There is no weapon limit for collectors.

The Federal Police issues postage to civilians who are entitled to possession and possession, prosecutors, judges, police officers and municipal guards.

“The increase in weapons registered by the Army is even more serious when we consider that many of them have greater firepower than the weapons registered by the Federal Police”, explained Michele dos Ramos, from the Igarapé Institute.

On average, 449 people are licensed to use weapons in the country every 24 hours.

“This explosion of weapons is very worrying when we know that the Army has not invested in inspection. And this is happening at a time in our country when we see almost 700,000 armed people (CACs) at risk of using these weapons in a sensitive moment in our country, in which we are in a polarized electoral campaign”, stated Carolina Ricardo, from Instituto Sou da Paz.

In absolute numbers, the State of São Paulo registered the highest growth in registered weapons, according to data from the 2nd Military Region of the Army. The armaments in the hands of this category, in July, are 279.5 thousand.

In 2017, they were 118.9 thousand weapons in the collections of CACs in São Paulo. In five years, they 146.1 thousand weapons the most registered.

Amazon region has 700% increase

The largest percentage increases, between 2017 and 2022, occurred in the 12th Military Region (Amazonas, Acre, Rondônia and Roraima) with more than 700%. In absolute numbers this means that, in 2017, there were 1,881 records in the region. In July, there were registered 21,196 weapons of that category.

Another region that registered growth in the number of weapons in the hands of the CACs was the 9th Military Region (Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul). The percentage was on the order of 408%. In 2017, they were 6.9 thousand weapons registered in both states. In July, the number of weapons reached 45.6 thousand.

TSE bans guns in election

On Tuesday (30), the plenary of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decided to ban the carrying of weapons in polling stations during the election.