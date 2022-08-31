In addition to A Viagem, Globo plans to release other remakes at 7pm

Success in its two versions, in 1974 and 1994, A Viagem will win a new adaptation on Globo. With the success of Pantanal in prime time, the station intends to invest in remakes, and the focus is now on the 7pm slot. The schedule has been in crisis since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and has not yet managed to recover, unlike 6 pm and 9 pm, whose plots have already reached satisfactory numbers and good repercussion.

O OnScreen found that there are chances that the remake of A Viagem aired at seven in the evening, as happened in 1994. That was already the second version of the classic by Ivani Ribeiro (1922-1995), presented for the first time at Tupi, in 1974. Both the original and the adaptation had a good audience with an approach to the Kardecist spiritist doctrine on TV.

In the 1990s, A Viagem was Globo’s biggest hit at 7pm. Curiously, the telenovela strayed from a pattern already established at the time: that of presenting light comedy soap operas on schedule. Even with the success of the production, few soap operas in the range have bet on drama since then.

This bet, behind the scenes at Globo, seems to be the way out to solve the crisis of the seven o’clock soap operas. Before the pandemic, the schedule averaged around 30 points with Salve-se Quem Puder (2020). Then, with Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor (2021) and now with Cara e Coragem (2022), it hardly exceeds 25, according to Kantar Ibope.

The information that the telenovela will get a third version was anticipated this Tuesday (30) by the website Notícias da TV. The goal is to launch the plot in 2024, when the first and second versions complete 50 and 30 years of debut, respectively. The adaptation will be in charge of Renata Jhin, daughter of author Elizabeth Jhin – she is also known for also creating stories based on spiritism.

Soap operas like Mulheres de Areia and Roque Santeiro are in line for adaptations

In addition to A Viagem, Globo is willing to invest in other remakes, especially for the 7pm slot. Titles such as Mulheres de Areia, also by Ivani Ribeiro, are strong. This was another successful telenovela in its two versions: in 1973, at Tupi, with Eva Wilma (1933-2021) in the roles of the twins Ruth and Raquel; and in 1993, at Globo, with Glória Pires.

The confirmation of other titles in the grid will depend on the good acceptance of the first ones to be launched. Expectations are high, as Pantanal, the current nine o’clock soap opera, achieves great repercussion and interest due to the fact that it has already been a success story in the past – the remake is signed by Bruno Luperi, grandson of Benedito Ruy Barbosa, author of the plot original that aired on Manchete in 1990. The plot’s performance is well evaluated by Globo’s board of directors.

For now, everything is still a study, in the evaluation phase. In June, the OnScreen had anticipated that the success of Juma Marruá’s (Alanis Guillen) plot could influence Globo to bet on other adaptations in its main soap opera schedule. In this range, the one with the most chances is Roque Santeiro (1985).

Another factor analyzed internally is the duration of the plots at 19:00. These new versions should be shorter, around 100 chapters. The long duration, harming the agility of the stories, may be an explanation for the poor performance of the last seven soap operas. Face and Courage, for example, should end with almost 200 chapters.

What is known is that Globo’s main objective is to “save” the 7pm lane, which is currently the main focus of the direction. The time is essential to leverage the audience of the nightly programming: it needs to deliver on a high for Jornal Nacional and, thus, also boost the 9 pm telenovela.

Sought, Globo informs that it does not provide information about the remake of A Viagem.