In meeting, TSE and Defense study pilot project to use biometrics in ballot box integrity test | Elections 2022

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Alexandre de Moraes, received this Wednesday (31) the Minister of Defense, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, for a second meeting. According to the court, the respective technical areas of the TSE and Defense must jointly present “the possibility of a pilot project” to use the biometrics of real voters in the so-called integrity test of electronic voting machines.

The suggestion had already been made by the Armed Forces within the scope of the Electoral Transparency Commission. TSE technicians had been considering the hypothesis unfeasible.

“It was highlighted by both technical areas, which will jointly present the possibility of a complementary pilot project, using the biometrics of real voters in some ballot boxes indicated for the aforementioned test, as suggested by the Armed Forces within the scope of the Transparency Commission. Election”, explained the TSE in a note after the meeting

Also according to the TSE, the technical areas of the court and the Defense highlighted the importance of the integrity test, which has been taking place since 2002, as an effective mechanism for auditing elections.

The test consists of a parallel vote to the official one with the objective of proving that the typed vote is the same that will be counted – this test is implemented on the eve of the elections, in randomly selected polling stations, which receive three to four ballot boxes to participate in the control.

The TSE said that, at the meeting, “the success of the verification tests of electronic voting machines, including the EU 2020 model, was recognized. [nova urna eletrônica]”.

According to the Court, “it was also reaffirmed that all BUs will be published by the TSE, enabling the conference and aggregation of electoral results by political parties and independent entities”.

In addition to Moraes and Nogueira, the TSE Secretary of Technology, Júlio Valente, participated in the meeting; Colonel Marcelo Nogueira de Souza, General Rodrigo Vergara and TSE General Secretary José Levi.

According to the TSE, Nogueira de Souza, from the Army, was part of the commission of technicians of the Armed Forces that inspected the source codes of the ballot boxes at the beginning of the month, after a request from the Defense.

Last week, after the meeting with the Defense Minister, Moraes received representatives of the Federal Police. The meeting lasted about 30 minutes. Afterwards, representatives of the Pact for Democracy movement were also received by the president of the TSE.

Valdo Cruz: Alexandre de Moraes and the Defense Minister avoided addressing the operation against businessmen during a meeting

On Monday (22), Moraes met with the president of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). Upon leaving, Pacheco once again defended the security of electronic voting machines and the work of the Electoral Justice – a speech that has been echoed by several authorities in the country in recent weeks.

The Ministry of Defense, against this movement in defense of Electoral Justice, has been embracing the suspicions and unfounded attacks by President Jair Bolsonaro on the security of electronic voting machines and the transparency of the electoral system.

In recent months, as a member of the Elections Transparency Commission, the Army has complained of not being “prestige” and demanded “technical discussion” about the list of suggestions sent by the military to the court.

In practice, most of the suggestions had already been accepted or were redundant – and the decision to reject some of the ideas had already been justified in public documents.

In one of these moments of contestation, at the beginning of August, the Ministry of Defense sent a “very urgent” letter to the TSE asking for access to the source code of electronic voting machines. In response, the court clarified that the government could have accessed the material as early as 2021 and that teams were authorized to inspect the code that same week.