In tactical training, Enderson makes final adjustments before picking up Ponte Preta; see the likely team | Bahia

Bahia is ready to face Ponte Preta, for Série B. On Tuesday morning, coach Enderson Moreira commanded the last training session before the match, scheduled for Wednesday. During the afternoon, the delegation leaves for Campinas.

+ See more news about Bahia

+ Check the complete table of Serie B

In the auditorium of CT Evaristo de Macedo, the players started the day with a video, part of the preparation for the next game. Then, the coach commanded a technical and tactical training of 10 against five, in a reduced field, with the objective of improving ball possession.

In the next stage of preparation, those who started against Vasco did physical work at the gym. The others participated in a tactical training.

1 of 2 Ignacio in Bahia training — Photo: Publicity/EC Bahia Ignacio in training for Bahia — Photo: Publicity/EC Bahia

Who was left out of ball work was defender Luiz Otávio, who has pain in the back of the thigh, and left-back Matheus Bahia, who treats adductor pain. The pair underwent physical therapy. Striker Caio Vidal also trained separately from the others, in a specific activity, carried out under the guidance of coach Roberto Nascimento.

Ponte Preta and Bahia face each other at 9:30 pm this Wednesday (Brasilia time), at Moisés Lucarelli stadium, in Campinas, for the 27th round of the Série B. The ge follows the match in real time, with videos, starting at 8:30 pm.