In the morning, Patrícia Poeta has more audience than the night of Record and SBT

After a difficult start, Patrícia Poeta seems to have finally found herself as presenter of the Meeting: Globo’s morning electronic magazine has once again drawn the attention of viewers after having undergone adjustments in its format, which has sidelined drawer reports and started to give more space to news and relevant topics of the day, even if they are associated with the police news — so much so that the Ibope record of the current phase of the program was precisely in an edition that was reminiscent of the programs by José Luiz Datena.

According to consolidated audience data for Greater São Paulo, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, the Monday (29) edition of the Meeting scored an average of 8.3 points and again had more audience than the attractions broadcast by other broadcasters during prime time. At Record, only Jornal da Record, with an average of 8.3 points, managed to tie with the attraction commanded by Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares. On SBT, no one surpassed Globo’s morning rating — the closest one was Poliana Moça, with 6.7.

With the exception of the musicals made by the country duo Henrique & Diego, all the contents aired by the Meeting during the Monday edition were factual: ten minutes of the electronic magazine were destined to cover the lunar mission promoted by NASA. Then, in the ranking of stories that took up the most time in the attraction, there is an analysis of the matches of the Brazilian Championship round (with seven minutes) and the coverage of the case of Gustavo Corasini, a child actor from Pantanal who survived a hit-and-run in São Paulo ( with six minutes).

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Monday (29):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)15.6
good morning SP8.8
Good morning Brazil8.8
Meeting with Patricia Poet8.3
More you7.7
SP110.7
Globe Sports10.1
political time9.3
Newspaper Today12.6
The Carnation and the Rose16.8
Afternoon Session: Daddy’s Camp13.4
Worth Watching Again: The Favorite16.1
Sertão Sea20.6
SP222.3
face and courage22.8
political time20.1
National Journal27.0
wetland30.9
Hot Screen: Renegade Archangel 215.6
Globo newspaper9.0
Conversation with Bial5.6
Face and Courage (replay)4.4
Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola4.0
hour 14.6
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)5.5
General Balance Sheet2.4
Record 24h newspaper3.0
General Balance Sheet Manhã SP4.1
Speak Brazil3.9
Nowadays4.1
General Balance Sheet SP (weighted average)7.1
political time6.3
Flames of Life4.6
Record 24h newspaper4.0
Alert City6.9
Record 24h newspaper4.6
City Alert SP8.2
Jornal da Record (weighted average)8.3
political time6.8
kings5.7
Love Without Equal3.1
Record Island 23.0
Chicago Fire2.4
Record 24h newspaper1.9
between the lines1.0
The Love School0.7
Universal Church0.4
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)4.7
First Impact3.0
First Impact 2nd Edition3.8
Carousel (weighted average)4.5
political time4.5
Emerald4.6
Family cases3.4
gossiping3.9
Beware of the Angel5.6
the soulless6.4
SBT Brazil6.3
political time5.7
Poliana Moça6.7
Accomplices in a Rescue4.9
Mouse Program4.9
Arena SBT3.6
The Night2.7
Operation Mosque2.1
Who hasn’t seen it will see1.9
The Best of Connection Reporter1.9
SBT Brazil 2nd Edition2.4
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)2.6
Faith Show0.2
Let’s go Brazil1.1
The Chef with Edu Guedes1.1
Open game3.0
The Owners of the Ball (weighted average)2.4
political time2.3
Good afternoon Sao Paulo1.6
best of the afternoon1.4
Brazil Urgent4.6
Brazil Urgent SP4.9
Band Journal5.1
political time4.1
Faustão in the Band2.7
Double Dose Challenge1.5
Wild Planet1.4
Night news1.2
Band Elections0.8
What End Did It Take?0.7
Total Sport0.6
More Geek0.4
Jornal da Band (re-presentation)0.3
1st newspaper0.4
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)0.8
Grace Church0.0
polishop0.1
Good morning you SP0.2
Good morning for you0.3
You on TV0.3
I’ll tell you0.2
political time0.2
Universal Church0.0
The afternoon is yours1.2
Universal Church0.1
National Alert0.8
TV network! news0.8
political time0.6
Faith Show0.3
TV Fame0.5
Galera Esporte Clube0.2
My bad0.3
Dynamic reading0.3
got you0.3
Grace Church0.1
Shed smell0.1

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.
Data provided by broadcasters

