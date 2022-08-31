In the morning, Patrícia Poeta has more audience than the night of Record and SBT

After a difficult start, Patrícia Poeta seems to have finally found herself as presenter of the Meeting: Globo’s morning electronic magazine has once again drawn the attention of viewers after having undergone adjustments in its format, which has sidelined drawer reports and started to give more space to news and relevant topics of the day, even if they are associated with the police news — so much so that the Ibope record of the current phase of the program was precisely in an edition that was reminiscent of the programs by José Luiz Datena.

According to consolidated audience data for Greater São Paulo, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, the Monday (29) edition of the Meeting scored an average of 8.3 points and again had more audience than the attractions broadcast by other broadcasters during prime time. At Record, only Jornal da Record, with an average of 8.3 points, managed to tie with the attraction commanded by Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares. On SBT, no one surpassed Globo’s morning rating — the closest one was Poliana Moça, with 6.7.

With the exception of the musicals made by the country duo Henrique & Diego, all the contents aired by the Meeting during the Monday edition were factual: ten minutes of the electronic magazine were destined to cover the lunar mission promoted by NASA. Then, in the ranking of stories that took up the most time in the attraction, there is an analysis of the matches of the Brazilian Championship round (with seven minutes) and the coverage of the case of Gustavo Corasini, a child actor from Pantanal who survived a hit-and-run in São Paulo ( with six minutes).

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Monday (29):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 15.6 good morning SP 8.8 Good morning Brazil 8.8 Meeting with Patricia Poet 8.3 More you 7.7 SP1 10.7 Globe Sports 10.1 political time 9.3 Newspaper Today 12.6 The Carnation and the Rose 16.8 Afternoon Session: Daddy’s Camp 13.4 Worth Watching Again: The Favorite 16.1 Sertão Sea 20.6 SP2 22.3 face and courage 22.8 political time 20.1 National Journal 27.0 wetland 30.9 Hot Screen: Renegade Archangel 2 15.6 Globo newspaper 9.0 Conversation with Bial 5.6 Face and Courage (replay) 4.4 Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola 4.0 hour 1 4.6 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 5.5 General Balance Sheet 2.4 Record 24h newspaper 3.0 General Balance Sheet Manhã SP 4.1 Speak Brazil 3.9 Nowadays 4.1 General Balance Sheet SP (weighted average) 7.1 political time 6.3 Flames of Life 4.6 Record 24h newspaper 4.0 Alert City 6.9 Record 24h newspaper 4.6 City Alert SP 8.2 Jornal da Record (weighted average) 8.3 political time 6.8 kings 5.7 Love Without Equal 3.1 Record Island 2 3.0 Chicago Fire 2.4 Record 24h newspaper 1.9 between the lines 1.0 The Love School 0.7 Universal Church 0.4 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 4.7 First Impact 3.0 First Impact 2nd Edition 3.8 Carousel (weighted average) 4.5 political time 4.5 Emerald 4.6 Family cases 3.4 gossiping 3.9 Beware of the Angel 5.6 the soulless 6.4 SBT Brazil 6.3 political time 5.7 Poliana Moça 6.7 Accomplices in a Rescue 4.9 Mouse Program 4.9 Arena SBT 3.6 The Night 2.7 Operation Mosque 2.1 Who hasn’t seen it will see 1.9 The Best of Connection Reporter 1.9 SBT Brazil 2nd Edition 2.4 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 2.6 Faith Show 0.2 Let’s go Brazil 1.1 The Chef with Edu Guedes 1.1 Open game 3.0 The Owners of the Ball (weighted average) 2.4 political time 2.3 Good afternoon Sao Paulo 1.6 best of the afternoon 1.4 Brazil Urgent 4.6 Brazil Urgent SP 4.9 Band Journal 5.1 political time 4.1 Faustão in the Band 2.7 Double Dose Challenge 1.5 Wild Planet 1.4 Night news 1.2 Band Elections 0.8 What End Did It Take? 0.7 Total Sport 0.6 More Geek 0.4 Jornal da Band (re-presentation) 0.3 1st newspaper 0.4 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 0.8 Grace Church 0.0 polishop 0.1 Good morning you SP 0.2 Good morning for you 0.3 You on TV 0.3 I’ll tell you 0.2 political time 0.2 Universal Church 0.0 The afternoon is yours 1.2 Universal Church 0.1 National Alert 0.8 TV network! news 0.8 political time 0.6 Faith Show 0.3 TV Fame 0.5 Galera Esporte Clube 0.2 My bad 0.3 Dynamic reading 0.3 got you 0.3 Grace Church 0.1 Shed smell 0.1

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.

Data provided by broadcasters