In two days, two flights go through severe turbulence and 17 end up in hospital

Among the various guidelines given to passengers during a flight, one of them is the correct use of seat belts throughout the journey, in order to avoid incidents on board. Failure to use the accessory can cause serious consequences as a result of turbulence that may or may not be foreseen by the pilots.

In view of this, two situations that occurred in the last few days resulted in 17 injured people, sent to hospitals shortly after the aircraft landed, which encountered turbulence on their way.

first case

The first case was registered aboard the Airbus A330-300, registration RP-C8780, of Philippine Airlines, which was carrying out flight PR-113, from Honolulu, in the United States, to Manila, in the Philippines, last Sunday, the 28th of August.

According to information available in The Aviation Herald, the pilots were descending the aircraft for landing in the Philippines when it experienced turbulence, causing injuries to 9 passengers and 3 crew. Despite gravity, the large jet continued its descent and landed uneventfully, as planes are designed to withstand such a natural phenomenon.

The airline said the injured were rushed to hospital. All but one were discharged the next day. The incident aircraft returned to service approximately 17 hours after landing.

the second case

The following day, Monday (29), another Airbus A330, this time from Turkish Airlines, encountered turbulence during the flight, causing injuries to several people on board.

The aircraft, registered under the registration TC-JNB, was on flight TK-537 from Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, to Conakry, Guinea, with 134 people on board. During the cruise flight, at 40,000 feet (about 12.19 km) altitude, the crew reported encountering turbulence that caused injuries to people on board.

According to information from The Aviation Herald, the Airbus A330-200 landed safely and five passengers needed to be taken to a hospital.

The Guinean authorities reported that the aircraft’s crew informed the air traffic controller about the injured on board and, given the situation, a crisis center was immediately installed in Conakry so that passengers who arrived injured could be evaluated and taken to hospital.

