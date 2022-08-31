India registers birth of ‘mermaid baby’, which draws crowds to maternity

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on India registers birth of ‘mermaid baby’, which draws crowds to maternity 1 Views

Doctors at a hospital in India were shocked after a baby born with a “mermaid tail” instead of legs. The delivery took place at the Manpura Primary Health Center in Shivpuri, central Asia, and the baby remains in stable condition. After the birth, the mother, identified as Bhavna, and the baby were transferred to Shivpuri District Hospital, where they will both receive better care.

The rare phenomenon is known as Mermaid syndrome or sirenomelia, in which babies are born with a horn-like structure on their lower body. The baby has no sexual organs and its intestines are not fully developed. According to “Daily India”, the family is confused on how to deal with the baby as he is “neither a girl nor a boy”.

Birth is causing a crowd wants to visit the baby in the maternity from hospital. In India, it is common for children with anomalies to be revered as gods.

The baby, which still has no name, weighs 1.5 kilo.

'Mermaid Baby' Born in India
‘Mermaid Baby’ Born in India

In 2017, in Kolkata (India), a woman gave birth to a baby with the same syndrome. The child, however, died hours later. In 2018, in West India, another similar birth was recorded. The baby, too, did not survive.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Lula raises the tone and faces Bolsonaro on the issue of corruption

Former President Lula (PT) adopted a new tone in his speech on corruption this Wednesday …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved