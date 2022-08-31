India registers birth of ‘mermaid baby’, which draws crowds to maternity

Doctors at a hospital in India were shocked after a baby born with a “mermaid tail” instead of legs. The delivery took place at the Manpura Primary Health Center in Shivpuri, central Asia, and the baby remains in stable condition. After the birth, the mother, identified as Bhavna, and the baby were transferred to Shivpuri District Hospital, where they will both receive better care.

The rare phenomenon is known as Mermaid syndrome or sirenomelia, in which babies are born with a horn-like structure on their lower body. The baby has no sexual organs and its intestines are not fully developed. According to “Daily India”, the family is confused on how to deal with the baby as he is “neither a girl nor a boy”.

Birth is causing a crowd wants to visit the baby in the maternity from hospital. In India, it is common for children with anomalies to be revered as gods.

The baby, which still has no name, weighs 1.5 kilo.

‘Mermaid Baby’ Born in India

In 2017, in Kolkata (India), a woman gave birth to a baby with the same syndrome. The child, however, died hours later. In 2018, in West India, another similar birth was recorded. The baby, too, did not survive.