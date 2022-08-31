Indian Gautam Adani becomes the third richest person in the world







Gautam Adini became the third richest person in the world Photo: REUTERSAmit Dave

the indian billionaire Gautam Adani became the third richest person in the world, with an estimated fortune of US$ 137 billion, according to the ranking of billionaires organized by the Bloomberg. The businessman is now behind only the South African Elon Muskowner of Teslaand the American Jeff Bezosfounder of amazon.

One of the biggest entrepreneurs in India, Gautam Adani is known as the king of infrastructure in the country. He has investments ranging from mines to coal to power plants energy, ports and airportsall under the umbrella of the adani groupa company whose shares are traded on the Indian stock exchange.

Because of his business, Adani was the person who made the most money in 2022 in the world: since January, his fortune has increased by US$ 60.9 billion.

Learn more about Gautam Adani

Adani commands airports that represent practically 25% of all air traffic in India, in addition to the Port of Mundra, the country’s largest commercial port and also the most important point for importing coal – which is responsible for more than 40% of the energy matrix of India.

The billionaire is expanding his operations in countries bordering India, such as Sri Lanka, where he will build a port terminal. It has also recently started to invest in data centerswith the objective of operating throughout India, a country that has become one of the most important technological centers in the world.

Amid pandemicAdani’s fortunes took off, with the businessman announcing a series of investments, including investing US$ 70 billion in projects linked to renewable energy by 2030.

Historic

Gautam Adani became a millionaire at age 20 after starting a business where he worked to differentiate real diamonds from cheap copies, which soon evolved into buying and selling the gemstones. He had dropped out of college at 18 when he moved from his hometown of Ahmedabad to Mumbai.

Later, he helped one of his brothers to run the foreign trade part of a plastic factory in Ahmedabad. The business evolved into other types of commoditieswith coal mining, and the commercial opening carried out in India in 1991 was what Adani needed to become one of the great entrepreneurs in the country.