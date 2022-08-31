INFALLIBLE tip on how to sell a R$50 bill for R$4,000!

In addition to its value stamped on paper, the note of R$ 50 can reach exorbitant figures. This will depend on whether it meets the rarity requirements that numismatists, people who understand and enjoy collecting rare coins, are looking for so much. There are cases in which a single banknote reaches the amount of R$ 4 thousand.

The R$50 bill in question that reaches this sale value in the market was rare due to a change in your issuance. In it, the traditional phrase “God be praised” is non-existent, that is, it is not printed. Discover the story behind this note so valuable today!

Why can a R$50 bill reach R$4,000?

The well-known phrase “God be praised” is a symbol that has accompanied the printing of Brazilian money since 1986. With the arrival of the real in 1994, right on the first batches of the new currency, it was decided that the words would be removed.

At the time, a Bill was passed so that the religious phrase would be removed from the ballots. The justification given said that Brazil is a secular country and, therefore, should not bring the phrase.

But this decision, it is worth saying, did not last long and the Minister of Finance at the time, Rubens Ricupero, asked that the phrase be added to the R$50 bill. R$50 bills without the phrase “God be praised” are considered rare and valuable.

Another note is the R$ 50 note that bears the signature of the minister Ricupero, who only stayed in office for 5 months. Its market value can also be worth a lot these days.

How to sell rare notes and earn extra income?

If you find a R$50 bill with these characteristics, know that it is possible to sell it for a good value. A marketing tip is on the Brasil Moedas Leilões website.

Another tip is to access the Brazilian Numismatic Society (SBN) website, which can also be used to sell the rare item. There is also the option to sell on marketplaces, such as OLX and Mercado Livre.