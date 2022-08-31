Inflation estimates for this year show a drop

Financial market estimates, after deflation in July, point to a drop in inflation this year. know more

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

What happens to the 40% fine in the labor agreement?

Based on data from the Focus Bulletin, released last Monday (30th) by the Central Bank, financial market projections about inflation for this year dropped. The estimate went from 6.82% to 6.7%.

For the survey, projections from more than 100 financial institutions in the country are considered. This was the ninth consecutive drop in relation to the inflation rate indicated by the market.

Inflation in 2022

The inflation target for this year is 3.5%, with an oscillation margin between 2% and 5%. However, the Central Bank has already stated that the target will not be met.

The country’s current 12-month inflation is 10.07%, based on data released by the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) in July, which showed a deflation of 0.68%. For the month of August, another negative rate is expected to appear.

An attempt to lower inflation is the adjustment of the Selic, the basic interest rate that currently stands at 13.75% per year, the highest level in six years. With high interest rates, citizens tend to consume less, which can cause prices to fall.

Even with high interest rates, the price of some products is still on the rise. The food group, item that directly affects Brazilian families in a more expressive way, showed growth in the last month.

Inflation in 2023

The inflation forecast for 2023 was also reduced. For the next year, the estimate went from 5.33% to 5.30%, according to the bulletin. The central target is 3.25% with a margin to fluctuate between 1.75% and 4.75%.

What are the advantages of the Inter Gold card?

According to analysts, prices should come under pressure again next year, as the measures adopted by the Federal Government are temporary and end in December this year. Thus, with the beginning of 2023, the values ​​will need to be readjusted.

ICMS ceiling on essential items

The reduction in inflation projections occurs after the fixing of the ICMS ceiling (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuel, electricity, telecommunications and transport, approved by the National Congress at the end of June.

As a result, gasoline and ethanol prices have been low since then and have influenced other sectors. Electricity has also shown a drop in values. These two items were the main responsible for the deflation registered in the month of July and should continue in the same way in the coming months.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Naiyana Somchitkaeo / Shutterstock.com