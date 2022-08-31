Influencer and activist Belly Palma dies at 29 after choking

Influencer Izabelle Marques, Belly Palma. Photo: Instagram/@bellypalma

The influencer and activist for inclusive fashion has died at the age of 29. disabled people Belly Palma. The news was released on the Instagram of the activist. According to the statement, Izabelle Marques suffered on Friday, 26, a cardiorespiratory arrest due to choking. On Monday, 29, the influencer suffered brain death.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved, dear friend and traveling companion, Belly,” the statement begins.

The statement then continues reporting the details of the event. “Belly suffered a choking followed by a cardiorespiratory arrest last Friday. All first aid was provided and we were able to take her to the hospital, where she remained hospitalized until today, Monday (29/08/2022), when she came to death by brain death.”

Personalities and artists also paid their condolences in the statement: “wow, I can’t believe it… My feelings a lot of light. Go in peace Bella! Rest in Power”, said the singer. Di Ferrero. “No no no, we were together on Friday, my God,” he lamented. Preta Gil.

“On behalf of the family and friends, we wish all light, strength and comfort to those who remain. Belly was an example of love, joy, resilience, overcoming and effort in her personal life and the struggle of people with disabilities in Brazil. moment, thought and reflections she brought and may it become a legacy of love, gratitude and inspiration for all of us,” continues the statement, which said it will soon announce the location of Belly’s wake and burial.

Who was the disability-inclusive fashion influencer Belly Palma

Belly Palma, born Izabelle Marques, had a spinal cord malformation since she was a baby, the disease myelomeningocelealso known as open spina bifida. As a result, she used a wheelchair. Malformation is a problem in the constitution of the spine that occurs in the first weeks of pregnancy. The condition, which can cause the baby to develop hydrocephalus and loss of motor function, creates a small pouch at the end of the spine.

The influencer, who sought to value people with disabilities and was an inclusive fashion consultant, reported on her social media that she underwent more than 35 surgeries in her entire life.