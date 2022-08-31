Influencer Belly Palma dies after choking and cardiopulmonary arrest

From the Newsroom 08/30/2022 – 5:15 Share

The influencer, model and activist Izabelle Marquesknown as Belly Palmadied this Monday (29), after suffering a choking last Friday (26) and a cardiorespiratory arrest.

The information was confirmed in a note published on his Instagram profile, which communicates that Belly had a brain death.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved, dear friend and traveling companion, Belly. Belly suffered a choking followed by a cardiac arrest last Friday. All first aid was provided and we were able to take her to the hospital, where she remained hospitalized until today, Monday (29/08/2022), when she died of brain death”, says the statement.

Belly was an activist for the visibility of people with disabilities and fought against capacitism, and produced content for her social networks with this theme.

“May every moment, thought and reflection she brought be always recorded and may it become a legacy of love, gratitude and inspiration for all of us,” the note says.

